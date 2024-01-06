Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Andhra loses late wickets on Day 2 after Bengal scores 409

Andhra lost Shaik Rasheed on the last ball of the second day but was in a good position against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy group B fixture at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Rasheed was caught behind, but wasn’t happy with the decision after he and the top order got Andhra to 119 for three, trailing Bengal’s 409.

Andhra openers – CR Gnaneshwar and Prashanth Kumar – made the most of the good batting conditions under the sun. Gnaneshwar edged the first ball of the innings, bowled by Akash Deep, only for it to be called a no-ball later. With the ball coming onto the bat nicely, the opening duo faced no difficulties and punished the poor deliveries.

After Tea, Gnaneshwar went for an expansive drive off Pradipta Pramanik but ended up edging the ball in the slips. Rasheed and Prashanth then added 48 runs before the latter fell 30 minutes before Stumps off Mohammad Kaif.

“The pitch is becoming a little slower but if someone applies, the runs are there,” Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary said after the day’s play. “Bowlers need to have patience here.”

Earlier, left-arm spinner Lalith Mohan’s four-wicket haul helped Andhra bowl Bengal out inside the morning session. Bengal added 120 runs to its overnight score courtesy Abishek Porel’s 70 off 121 balls.

Andhra made the most of the morning dew and new ball. KV Sasikanth got the first wicket of the day as overnight batter Kaif edged behind trying to drive. Tiwary and Porel added 36 runs for the sixth wicket before Lalith had the former caught in the slips.

“I was not expecting the ball to turn but I got out to a good delivery. The odd ball is turning here,” Tiwary, who was disappointed after getting out on 32, said. “I missed a big score,” he added.

Bengal kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Porel stretched the total past the 400-run mark with some glorious shots. He got some help from Karan Lal and No.11 Ishan Porel, adding 29 and 41, respectively, with them.

“All these youngsters have plenty of cricket in them. Discipline and honest training will take them to high levels. They have been spotted and are the target players now under BCCI. For them it’s about being consistent,” Tiwary said.