Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score, Round 1 Matches Day 2: Latest updates; Scorecard; KAR vs PUN; TN vs GUJ, BEN vs AP

- January 06, 2024 11:58TN 71/5 in 29.2 overs
Pradosh edges a fuller ball from Nagwaswalla back to the keeper. Very similar to the Sachin dismissal. The important stand between him and Vijay Shankar is now broken.
- January 06, 2024 11:56Bengal 409 all out vs Andhra Pradesh
Sahil: Abishek pulls Nishant for a six. On the next delivery, he does the same but this he’s caught in the deep. Bengal is all out for 409.
- January 06, 2024 11:51Bengal 403/9 in 126 overs
Sahil: Abishek is playing brilliantly. In complete control of the proceedings and Ishan is hanging in there with the help of his solid defence.
It is helping that Vihari has kept the field open so there’s not much trouble for Abishek to take a single whenever he wants.
- January 06, 2024 11:50Karnataka 279/3
150 for Devdutt Padikkal! Partnership with Manish Pandey has now crosses 170. Karnataka leads by 129 against Punjab.
- January 06, 2024 11:47Sikkim 377/7 in 121.3 overs
Five wicket haul for K C Cariappa, playing for Mizoram. Saurav Kumar Prasad is out right after his fifty.
- January 06, 2024 11:45Delhi 93/7 in 46.2 overs
Kshitiz Sharma is castled by Gourav Yadav for 28 off 77 balls. Delhi in deep trouble against Pondicherry.
- January 06, 2024 11:42Fifty for Cheteshwar Pujara!
A 72-ball fifty for Cheteshwar Pujara laced with six boundaries. Fifty partnership with Arpit Vasavada up as well.
- January 06, 2024 11:38Kerala 5/1 in 1.1 overs
First ball duck for Krishna Prasad as he is caught behind by Akshdeep Nath off the bowling of Ankit Rajpoot. Kerala trails by 297 runs.
- January 06, 2024 11:28Karnataka 240/3 in 57.5 Overs
Manish Pandey has hit a half-century and the partnership between him and Devdutt Padikkal is worth an unbeaten 130 off 188 balls. Karnataka leads by 88 runs against Punjab.
- January 06, 2024 11:22Delhi 86/6 in 42.3 overs
Himmat Singh falls for 24 off 95 balls, trapped in front by Saurabh Yadav. Delhi loses its fifth.
Hrithik Shokeen is sent back for nought first ball by Gourav Yadav immediately after.
- January 06, 2024 11:21Uttar Pradesh - 302/10 in 83.4 overs
Kuldeep Singh Yadav is dismissed by veteran offie Jalaj Saxena to help Kerala close out the innings at 302.
- January 06, 2024 11:19Chhattisgarh 327/10 in 116.2 overs
Ravi Kishan is the last wicket to fall. Kunal Sharma scalps him for five. Chhattisgarh 327/10 in 116.2 overs
- January 06, 2024 11:17Maharashtra 216/8 in 56 overs
Kishan Singha removes A Palkar and Vicky Ostwal. Maharashtra leads by 79 runs and will probably need to bat again to win this match outright.
- January 06, 2024 11:11Bengal 368/9 in 112.4 overs
Sahil: Spinners are doing the trick here now. Bengal has now lost 9 wickets. Shoaib in his first over of the day has got the wicket.
- January 06, 2024 11:08Madhya Pradesh 323 all out
MP’s first innings ends at 323. Saransh Jain’s 100 off 239 balls was the top score of the innings. Venkatesh Iyer scoring a valuable 89 as well. Quite a big task at hand for Uttarakhand.
- January 06, 2024 11:04Karnataka 200/3 in 51 Overs
Devdutt Padikkal continues to attack as the 200 is up for Karnataka with the lead building up nicely. Veteran Manish Pandey is batting on 36 and the partnership is worth 90 off 145 balls for the fourth wicket partnership.
- January 06, 2024 10:58Uttar Pradesh 296/9 in 79.3 overs
Rinku Singh falls agonisingly short of his century, falling for 92 to Nidheesh M D. Yash Dayal is dismissed first ball and Kerala are one wicket away from closing out the innings.
- January 06, 2024 10:55Saurashtra 177/3 in 46.2 overs
Harvik Desai cuts Anukul Roy straight to backward point and falls 15 short of his century.
- January 06, 2024 10:52Bengal 354/7 in 108.5 overs
Sahil: Three wickets this morning for Andhra with still 40 minutes to lunch. They have choked the scoring rate as well. Sasikanth’s second wicket.
- January 06, 2024 10:48TN 19/4 in 15 overs
B Indrajith and Washington Sundar fall in quick succession to Chintan Gaja and Arzan Nagwaswalla for 4 and 1 respectively. TN in deep trouble at 19/4.
- January 06, 2024 10:40Uttar Pradesh 294/6 in 78 Overs
Rinku Singh in on the verge of hitting a brilliant century as the middle-order batsman is batting on 91. His stay will be crucial as Kerala has made inroads and will look to polish off the tail with Jalaj Saxena picking a three-wicket haul.
- January 06, 2024 10:31Nagaland 107/5 in 38 Overs
Tanay Thyagarajan has picked a three-wicket haul and has put Hyderabad ahead as Nagaland loses its fifth wicket and trails by 367 runs. T Ravi Teja and C V Milind have picked a wicket each.
- January 06, 2024 10:24Maharashtra 175/6 in 43.4 overs
Wicketkeeper batter Nikhil Naik is dismissed by Ajay Singh for 11 off 18 balls. Maharashtra 175/6
- January 06, 2024 10:15Karnataka 172/3
A century for Devdutt Padikkal!! 16 fours in the innings for the left-hander as he picks up where he left off in the limited overs domestic tournaments.
- January 06, 2024 10:14TN 10/2 in 8.4 overs
The debutant B Sachin is gone for 9 off 29 balls. Was a full ball from Nagwaswalla forced Sachin into a drive but his feet went nowhere. Indrajith in at 4.
- January 06, 2024 10:11Meghalaya 253/2
A hundred for Kishan Lyndoh!! 103 runs off 112 balls. Meghalaya 253/2
- January 06, 2024 10:10Uttar Pradesh 267/6 in 71.4 overs
Dhruv Jurel is dismissed by Basil Thampi for 63 off 123 balls. Krishna Prasad with the catch.
- January 06, 2024 10:09TN 10/1 in 8 overs
Sai Sudharshan departs early for Tamil Nadu. 1 run off 22 balls for the southpaw. Pradosh Ranjan in at 3. Priyajitsinh Jadeja with the wickets.
- January 06, 2024 10:06Baroda 334/8 in 94.2 overs
Rajesh Mohanty removes Mahesh Pithiya for 3 off 9 balls. Odisha needs two more wickets to bowl Baroda out.
- January 06, 2024 10:02Saurashtra 135/2 in 34.3 overs
Rahul Shukla removes Sheldon Jackson after his fifty. Extra bounce on that ball and it catches the glove on the way to the keeper. Cheteswar Pujara in at 4.
- January 06, 2024 09:59Maharashtra 152/5 in 38 overs
Kedar Jadhav and Azim Kazi fall in quick succession to Bishworjit. Maharashtra 152/5 in 38 overs.
- January 06, 2024 09:44Nagaland 59/4 in 24.5 overs
Second wicket of the morning for Tanay Thyagarajan as he gets the opposition captain R Jonathan for 15 off 39 balls.
- January 06, 2024 09:43Fifty for Shashank Singh!
Chhatisgarh reach 275/6 with Shashank completing his fifty off 66 balls with six fours and one six.
- January 06, 2024 09:41Fifty for Sheldon Jackson!
Domestic stalwart Jackson reaches his fifty in 60 balls. Eight fours and one six in the knock. Saurashtra 121/1.
- January 06, 2024 09:40Fifty for Kedar Jadhav!
Maharashtra captain Kedar Jadhav brings up his fifty in 68 balls laced with five fours and two sixes. Maharashtra 128/3.
- January 06, 2024 09:38Nagaland 52/3 in 23 overs
Sedezhalie is dismissed by left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan for 12 off 53 balls.
- January 06, 2024 09:33Bengal 291/5 in 92.2 overs
Sahil: A celebappeal by Andhra as they thought Tiwary had edged it but umpire didn’t think so. The players were in shock. Pruthvi screamed in disbelief. Such were the scenes that umpire had to talk to Vihari. Pruthvi gave a side hug to umpire after that.
- January 06, 2024 09:25Chhattisgarh 254/6 in 90.4 overs
Ajay Mandal is trapped in front for 4 by Mukhtar Hussain. Assam needs four more wickets to restrict Chhatisgarh.
- January 06, 2024 09:20All set for Day 2 at Valsad
- January 06, 2024 09:18Bengal 289/5 in 89 overs
Sahil, our reporter from the ground: A wicket in the third over of the day. Sasikanth strikes in his first over today. Kaif went for the drive but ends up edging it to the keeper.
- January 06, 2024 09:16Nagaland 50/2 in 19.3 overs
Nagaland breach the 50-run mark early on Day 2. Captain Rongsten Jonathan is accompanied by Sedezhalie at the crease. Nagaland trails Hyderabad by 424 Runs.
- January 06, 2024 09:14Day 1 report: Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh
- January 06, 2024 09:01Day 1 report Karnataka vs Punjab
- January 06, 2024 08:45Day 1 report Bengal vs Andhra
Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Anustup Majumdar, Sourav Paul give Bengal the edge over Andhra on opening day
Anustup Majumdar’s century and Sourav Paul’s 96 gave Bengal a hold over Andhra after the opening day of the Ranji Trophy group B fixture played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Friday.
- January 06, 2024 08:41Overnight Scores
At Sovima, Nagaland 35/1 in 11 overs vs Hyderabad 474/5d
At Agartala, Tripura 261/4 in 74 overs vs Goa
At Vizag, Andhra vs Bengal 289/4 in 86 overs
At Patna, Bihar vs Mumbai 235/9 in 67 overs
At Raipur, Chhatisgarh 249/5 in 89.5 overs vs Assam
At Rajkot, Saurashtra 108/1 in 29 overs vs Jharkhand 142 in 49 overs
At Solapur, Maharashtra 123/3 in 32.3 overs vs Manipur 137 in 54.1 over
At Nagpur, Vidarbha vs Services 223/8 in 80 overs
At Alappuzha, Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh 244/5 in 64 overs
At Hubli, Karnataka 142/3 in 33 overs vs Punjab 152 in 46.5 overs
At Chandigarh, Chandigarh 96 in 38.3 overs vs Railways 73/0 in 16 overs
At Valsad, Gujarat 236 in 72.3 overs vs Tamil Nadu
At Dehradun, Uttarakhand vs Madhya Pradesh 291/7 in 90 overs
At Jammu, J&K 100 in 35.3 overs vs Himachal Pradesh 47/0 in 9 overs
At Vadodara, Baroda 322/6 in 88 overs vs Odisha
At Delhi, Delhi 40/4 in 19 overs vs Pondicherry
At Anand, Arunachal Pradesh 94 in 29.4 overs vs Meghalaya 203/2 in 58 overs
At Nadiad, Mizoram vs Sikkim 251/5 in 90 overs
At Lahli, Haryana vs Rajasthan - Day 1 washed out
- January 06, 2024 08:41Stay Tuned
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy. Stay Tuned as we bring you all the latest scores updates and much more from Day 2 of the Round 1 matches across the country.
