Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score, Round 1 Matches Day 2: Latest updates; Scorecard; KAR vs PUN; TN vs GUJ, BEN vs AP

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score: Get the Cricket Scorecard, Updates, Latest News and Points Table from Day 2 of Round 1 of the Ranji Trophy matches happening in various parts of the country.

Updated : Jan 06, 2024 12:25 IST

Team Sportstar
Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal in action during his half-century on the opening day of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy encounter against Punjab in Hubballi.
Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal in action during his half-century on the opening day of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy encounter against Punjab in Hubballi. | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakkale/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal in action during his half-century on the opening day of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy encounter against Punjab in Hubballi. | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakkale/ The Hindu

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score Updates: Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 matches. Stay tuned as we get you the latest updates and news. 

  • January 06, 2024 11:58
    TN 71/5 in 29.2 overs

    Pradosh edges a fuller ball from Nagwaswalla back to the keeper. Very similar to the Sachin dismissal. The important stand between him and Vijay Shankar is now broken.

  • January 06, 2024 11:56
    Bengal 409 all out vs Andhra Pradesh

    Sahil: Abishek pulls Nishant for a six. On the next delivery, he does the same but this he’s caught in the deep. Bengal is all out for 409.

  • January 06, 2024 11:51
    Bengal 403/9 in 126 overs

    Sahil: Abishek is playing brilliantly. In complete control of the proceedings and Ishan is hanging in there with the help of his solid defence.

    It is helping that Vihari has kept the field open so there’s not much trouble for Abishek to take a single whenever he wants.

  • January 06, 2024 11:50
    Karnataka 279/3

    150 for Devdutt Padikkal! Partnership with Manish Pandey has now crosses 170. Karnataka leads by 129 against Punjab.

  • January 06, 2024 11:47
    Sikkim 377/7 in 121.3 overs

    Five wicket haul for K C Cariappa, playing for Mizoram. Saurav Kumar Prasad is out right after his fifty. 

  • January 06, 2024 11:45
    Delhi 93/7 in 46.2 overs

    Kshitiz Sharma is castled by Gourav Yadav for 28 off 77 balls. Delhi in deep trouble against Pondicherry.

  • January 06, 2024 11:42
    Fifty for Cheteshwar Pujara!

    A 72-ball fifty for Cheteshwar Pujara laced with six boundaries. Fifty partnership with Arpit Vasavada up as well.

  • January 06, 2024 11:38
    Kerala 5/1 in 1.1 overs

    First ball duck for Krishna Prasad as he is caught behind by Akshdeep Nath off the bowling of Ankit Rajpoot. Kerala trails by 297 runs.

  • January 06, 2024 11:28
    Karnataka 240/3 in 57.5 Overs

    Manish Pandey has hit a half-century and the partnership between him and Devdutt Padikkal is worth an unbeaten 130 off 188 balls. Karnataka leads by 88 runs against Punjab.

  • January 06, 2024 11:22
    Delhi 86/6 in 42.3 overs

    Himmat Singh falls for 24 off 95 balls, trapped in front by Saurabh Yadav. Delhi loses its fifth. 

    Hrithik Shokeen is sent back for nought first ball by Gourav Yadav immediately after.

  • January 06, 2024 11:21
    Uttar Pradesh - 302/10 in 83.4 overs

    Kuldeep Singh Yadav is dismissed by veteran offie Jalaj Saxena to help Kerala close out the innings at 302.

  • January 06, 2024 11:19
    Chhattisgarh 327/10 in 116.2 overs

    Ravi Kishan is the last wicket to fall. Kunal Sharma scalps him for five. Chhattisgarh 327/10 in 116.2 overs

  • January 06, 2024 11:17
    Maharashtra 216/8 in 56 overs

    Kishan Singha removes A Palkar and Vicky Ostwal. Maharashtra leads by 79 runs and will probably need to bat again to win this match outright.

  • January 06, 2024 11:11
    Bengal 368/9 in 112.4 overs

    Sahil: Spinners are doing the trick here now. Bengal has now lost 9 wickets. Shoaib in his first over of the day has got the wicket.

  • January 06, 2024 11:08
    Madhya Pradesh 323 all out

    MP’s first innings ends at 323. Saransh Jain’s 100 off 239 balls was the top score of the innings. Venkatesh Iyer scoring a valuable 89 as well. Quite a big task at hand for Uttarakhand.

  • January 06, 2024 11:04
    Karnataka 200/3 in 51 Overs

    Devdutt Padikkal continues to attack as the 200 is up for Karnataka with the lead building up nicely. Veteran Manish Pandey is batting on 36 and the partnership is worth 90 off 145 balls for the fourth wicket partnership.

  • January 06, 2024 10:58
    Uttar Pradesh 296/9 in 79.3 overs

    Rinku Singh falls agonisingly short of his century, falling for 92 to Nidheesh M D. Yash Dayal is dismissed first ball and Kerala are one wicket away from closing out the innings.

  • January 06, 2024 10:55
    Saurashtra 177/3 in 46.2 overs

    Harvik Desai cuts Anukul Roy straight to backward point and falls 15 short of his century. 

  • January 06, 2024 10:52
    Bengal 354/7 in 108.5 overs

    Sahil: Three wickets this morning for Andhra with still 40 minutes to lunch. They have choked the scoring rate as well. Sasikanth’s second wicket.

  • January 06, 2024 10:48
    TN 19/4 in 15 overs

    B Indrajith and Washington Sundar fall in quick succession to Chintan Gaja and Arzan Nagwaswalla for 4 and 1 respectively. TN in deep trouble at 19/4.

  • January 06, 2024 10:40
    Uttar Pradesh 294/6 in 78 Overs

    Rinku Singh in on the verge of hitting a brilliant century as the middle-order batsman is batting on 91. His stay will be crucial as Kerala has made inroads and will look to polish off the tail with Jalaj Saxena picking a three-wicket haul. 

  • January 06, 2024 10:31
    Nagaland 107/5 in 38 Overs

    Tanay Thyagarajan has picked a three-wicket haul and has put Hyderabad ahead as Nagaland loses its fifth wicket and trails by 367 runs. T Ravi Teja and C V Milind have picked a wicket each.

  • January 06, 2024 10:24
    Maharashtra 175/6 in 43.4 overs

    Wicketkeeper batter Nikhil Naik is dismissed by Ajay Singh for 11 off 18 balls. Maharashtra 175/6

  • January 06, 2024 10:15
    Karnataka 172/3

    A century for Devdutt Padikkal!! 16 fours in the innings for the left-hander as he picks up where he left off in the limited overs domestic tournaments.

  • January 06, 2024 10:14
    TN 10/2 in 8.4 overs

    The debutant B Sachin is gone for 9 off 29 balls. Was a full ball from Nagwaswalla forced Sachin into a drive but his feet went nowhere. Indrajith in at 4.

  • January 06, 2024 10:11
    Meghalaya 253/2

    A hundred for Kishan Lyndoh!! 103 runs off 112 balls. Meghalaya 253/2 

  • January 06, 2024 10:10
    Uttar Pradesh 267/6 in 71.4 overs

    Dhruv Jurel is dismissed by Basil Thampi for 63 off 123 balls. Krishna Prasad with the catch. 

  • January 06, 2024 10:09
    TN 10/1 in 8 overs

    Sai Sudharshan departs early for Tamil Nadu. 1 run off 22 balls for the southpaw. Pradosh Ranjan in at 3. Priyajitsinh Jadeja with the wickets. 

  • January 06, 2024 10:06
    Baroda 334/8 in 94.2 overs

    Rajesh Mohanty removes Mahesh Pithiya for 3 off 9 balls. Odisha needs two more wickets to bowl Baroda out.

  • January 06, 2024 10:02
    Saurashtra 135/2 in 34.3 overs

    Rahul Shukla removes Sheldon Jackson after his fifty. Extra bounce on that ball and it catches the glove on the way to the keeper. Cheteswar Pujara in at 4.

  • January 06, 2024 09:59
    Maharashtra 152/5 in 38 overs

    Kedar Jadhav and Azim Kazi fall in quick succession to Bishworjit. Maharashtra 152/5 in 38 overs.

  • January 06, 2024 09:44
    Nagaland 59/4 in 24.5 overs

    Second wicket of the morning for Tanay Thyagarajan as he gets the opposition captain R Jonathan for 15 off 39 balls.

  • January 06, 2024 09:43
    Fifty for Shashank Singh!

    Chhatisgarh reach 275/6 with Shashank completing his fifty off 66 balls with six fours and one six.

  • January 06, 2024 09:41
    Fifty for Sheldon Jackson!

    Domestic stalwart Jackson reaches his fifty in 60 balls. Eight fours and one six in the knock. Saurashtra 121/1.

  • January 06, 2024 09:40
    Fifty for Kedar Jadhav!

    Maharashtra captain Kedar Jadhav brings up his fifty in 68 balls laced with five fours and two sixes. Maharashtra 128/3.

  • January 06, 2024 09:38
    Nagaland 52/3 in 23 overs

    Sedezhalie is dismissed by left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan for 12 off 53 balls. 

  • January 06, 2024 09:33
    Bengal 291/5 in 92.2 overs

    Sahil: A celebappeal by Andhra as they thought Tiwary had edged it but umpire didn’t think so. The players were in shock. Pruthvi screamed in disbelief. Such were the scenes that umpire had to talk to Vihari. Pruthvi gave a side hug to umpire after that.

  • January 06, 2024 09:25
    Chhattisgarh 254/6 in 90.4 overs

    Ajay Mandal is trapped in front for 4 by Mukhtar Hussain. Assam needs four more wickets to restrict Chhatisgarh. 

  • January 06, 2024 09:20
    All set for Day 2 at Valsad
  • January 06, 2024 09:18
    Bengal 289/5 in 89 overs

    Sahil, our reporter from the ground: A wicket in the third over of the day. Sasikanth strikes in his first over today. Kaif went for the drive but ends up edging it to the keeper. 

  • January 06, 2024 09:16
    Nagaland 50/2 in 19.3 overs

    Nagaland breach the 50-run mark early on Day 2. Captain Rongsten Jonathan is accompanied by Sedezhalie at the crease. Nagaland trails Hyderabad by 424 Runs.

  • January 06, 2024 09:14
    Day 1 report: Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh

    Click on the image to read the full report

    Ranji Trophy Day 1: Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel rescue Uttar Pradesh’s innings after a poor start

    IPL’s most expensive uncapped player Sameer Rizi (26) entertained the crowd by clubbing two fours and two sixes but he fell trying to hit Shreyas Gopal for his third.

  • January 06, 2024 09:01
    Day 1 report Karnataka vs Punjab

    Click on the image to read the full report

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Koushik, Padikkal shine as Karnataka starts on a high against Punjab

    V. Koushik picked up a career-best seven-wicket haul before Devdutt Padikkal scored a delightful unbeaten half-century to put Karnataka firmly in control.

  • January 06, 2024 08:45
    Day 1 report Bengal vs Andhra

    Click on the image to read the full report

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Anustup Majumdar, Sourav Paul give Bengal the edge over Andhra on opening day

    Anustup Majumdar’s century and Sourav Paul’s 96 gave Bengal a hold over Andhra after the opening day of the Ranji Trophy group B fixture played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

  • January 06, 2024 08:41
    Overnight Scores

    At Sovima, Nagaland 35/1 in 11 overs vs Hyderabad 474/5d

    At Agartala, Tripura 261/4 in 74 overs vs Goa

    At Vizag, Andhra vs Bengal 289/4 in 86 overs

    At Patna, Bihar vs Mumbai 235/9 in 67 overs

    At Raipur, Chhatisgarh 249/5 in 89.5 overs vs Assam

    At Rajkot, Saurashtra 108/1 in 29 overs vs Jharkhand 142 in 49 overs

    At Solapur, Maharashtra 123/3 in 32.3 overs vs Manipur 137 in 54.1 over

    At Nagpur, Vidarbha vs Services 223/8 in 80 overs

    At Alappuzha, Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh 244/5 in 64 overs

    At Hubli, Karnataka 142/3 in 33 overs vs Punjab 152 in 46.5 overs

    At Chandigarh, Chandigarh 96 in 38.3 overs vs Railways 73/0 in 16 overs

    At Valsad, Gujarat 236 in 72.3 overs vs Tamil Nadu

    At Dehradun, Uttarakhand vs Madhya Pradesh 291/7 in 90 overs

    At Jammu, J&K 100 in 35.3 overs vs Himachal Pradesh 47/0 in 9 overs

    At Vadodara, Baroda 322/6 in 88 overs vs Odisha

    At Delhi, Delhi 40/4 in 19 overs vs Pondicherry

    At Anand, Arunachal Pradesh 94 in 29.4 overs vs Meghalaya 203/2 in 58 overs

    At Nadiad, Mizoram vs Sikkim 251/5 in 90 overs

    At Lahli, Haryana vs Rajasthan - Day 1 washed out

  • January 06, 2024 08:41
    Stay Tuned

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy. Stay Tuned as we bring you all the latest scores updates and much more from Day 2 of the Round 1 matches across the country.

