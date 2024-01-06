MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Two is company, three is crowd - How did multiple Bihar teams turn up for Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai?

A team selected by the suspended BCA secretary Amit Kumar showed up at the venue a little while after the team named by the board president Rakesh Tiwary reached the ground.

Published : Jan 06, 2024 13:19 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Bihar players pose with Ranji Trophy Plate group championship.
FILE PHOTO: Bihar players pose with Ranji Trophy Plate group championship. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bihar players pose with Ranji Trophy Plate group championship. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bihar Cricket Association’s (BCA) infighting spilled over to the field on Friday when two teams from the State turned up for the Ranji Trophy opening round match against Mumbai at the Moin-Ul-Haq Stadium in Patna.

According to The Indian Express’ report, a team named by the board’s president Rakesh Tiwary reached the venue moments before another team, selected by secretary Amit Kumar showed up.

“We have picked the team on merit. The other is being picked by the secretary who is suspended, so it can’t be the real team,” Tiwary told The Indian Express. Amit, meanwhile, contended that the secretary supercedes the president in matters of team selection.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

After an altercation between the officials, police intervention was needed to get the game underway after a delay of nearly two hours. Tiwary’s team eventually played the game since it arrived at the ground first.

“The team selected by the secretary Amit Kumar is illegal. Amit Kumar has been involved in illegal work, and an FIR has been registered against him and his associates in Patliputra police station. Strict action will be taken against any cricketer who is involved in the anti-BCA activities being carried out by former sacked secretary Amit Kumar,” BCA said in a statement later.

Tiwary has been accused of interfering in team selections and influencing election in the past. In 2019, the BCA was under the supervision of a three-member Independent Supervisory Committee, appointed by BCCI’s Committee of Administrators, comprising of Alok Kumar, Alwin Gaekwad and Sandeep Wagle.

In 2023, the District Magistrate of Patna was also examining allegations of irregularities in the election process.

The Bihar players were able to brush off the early morning scandal and put a commendable performance, reducing Mumbai to 235 for nine at the end of the day’s play.

Related stories

Related Topics

BIHAR /

Mumbai

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Two is company, three is crowd - How did multiple Bihar teams turn up for Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score, Round 1 Matches Day 2: Latest updates; Scorecard; KAR vs PUN; TN vs GUJ, BEN vs AP
    Team Sportstar
  3. Batters have to graft their way to score runs in South Africa, says Makhaya Ntini
    G. Viswanath
  4. Formula E cancels Hyderabad E-Prix 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA: Indiana Pacers sets franchise-record 50 assists, routs Atlanta Hawks 150-116 for 6th straight victory
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Two is company, three is crowd - How did multiple Bihar teams turn up for Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score, Round 1 Matches Day 2: Latest updates; Scorecard; KAR vs PUN; TN vs GUJ, BEN vs AP
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: We were putting in effort but couldn’t get any edges, says Andhra bowler Sasikanth
    Sahil Mathur
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Pondicherry pacers shine in cloudy conditions, keep Delhi on the backfoot
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Late bloomer Koushik cherishes purple patch after record wicket-haul against Punjab
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Two is company, three is crowd - How did multiple Bihar teams turn up for Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score, Round 1 Matches Day 2: Latest updates; Scorecard; KAR vs PUN; TN vs GUJ, BEN vs AP
    Team Sportstar
  3. Batters have to graft their way to score runs in South Africa, says Makhaya Ntini
    G. Viswanath
  4. Formula E cancels Hyderabad E-Prix 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA: Indiana Pacers sets franchise-record 50 assists, routs Atlanta Hawks 150-116 for 6th straight victory
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment