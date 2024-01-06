Two is company, three is crowd - How did multiple Bihar teams turn up for Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai?

The Bihar Cricket Association’s (BCA) infighting spilled over to the field on Friday when two teams from the State turned up for the Ranji Trophy opening round match against Mumbai at the Moin-Ul-Haq Stadium in Patna.

According to The Indian Express’ report, a team named by the board’s president Rakesh Tiwary reached the venue moments before another team, selected by secretary Amit Kumar showed up.

“We have picked the team on merit. The other is being picked by the secretary who is suspended, so it can’t be the real team,” Tiwary told The Indian Express. Amit, meanwhile, contended that the secretary supercedes the president in matters of team selection.

After an altercation between the officials, police intervention was needed to get the game underway after a delay of nearly two hours. Tiwary’s team eventually played the game since it arrived at the ground first.

“The team selected by the secretary Amit Kumar is illegal. Amit Kumar has been involved in illegal work, and an FIR has been registered against him and his associates in Patliputra police station. Strict action will be taken against any cricketer who is involved in the anti-BCA activities being carried out by former sacked secretary Amit Kumar,” BCA said in a statement later.

Tiwary has been accused of interfering in team selections and influencing election in the past. In 2019, the BCA was under the supervision of a three-member Independent Supervisory Committee, appointed by BCCI’s Committee of Administrators, comprising of Alok Kumar, Alwin Gaekwad and Sandeep Wagle.

In 2023, the District Magistrate of Patna was also examining allegations of irregularities in the election process.

The Bihar players were able to brush off the early morning scandal and put a commendable performance, reducing Mumbai to 235 for nine at the end of the day’s play.