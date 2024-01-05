Ranji Trophy 2023-24: We were putting in effort but couldn’t get any edges, says Andhra bowler Sasikanth

K.V. Sasikanth is a typical fast bowler: tall and aggressive. He’d get loud when a batter gets beaten, and the walk back to his mark will be quick. But when he begins his runup, there is calmness. Simple long strides, an easy action and the ability to move the ball both ways. For him, it’s all about consistency.

In its opening fixture of the new Ranji Trophy season here, Andhra didn’t have a great first day, conceding 289 runs while only picking four Bengal wickets.

But Andhra started well in the first session, particularly in the first hour of play when local boy Sasikanth, who has 107 First Class wickets, was sharing his opening spell with Nithish Kumar Reddy.

The 28-year-old threatened both Bengal openers, Shreyansh Ghosh and Sourav Pal, by forcing them to play and challenging the outside edge. With each play and a miss, the fast bowler looked in disbelief, covering his face with his hands.

“We were putting in the effort but were unlucky that we couldn’t get any edges,” Sasikanth told Sportstar.

READ | Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Anustup Majumdar, Sourav Paul give Bengal the edge over Andhra on opening day

Despite a flat pitch, Sasikanth’s ability to beat the batter comes from the backspin he generates. “It has helped me a lot and got me so many wickets in the past 2-3 years, and it was coming nicely today as well in the first spell.”

The 28-year-old bowled 10 overs in the first session - six in the first spell and four in the second. In both spells, there was no drop in intensity from the right arm pacer, which comes from his endurance-heavy fitness routine. “I bowl more in the nets, so I get that bowling endurance more. I’ve been focusing on that apart from the regular strength and conditioning exercises.”

Sasikanth clocks a little more than 130 kmph bowling speed, but he’s aware that to get into the Indian team, he needs to add a few more yards on the speedometer apart from bowling with consistency.

“I won’t say I’m not there, but I need to learn more,” Sasikanth said. “There’s not much difference (from India international bowlers), but I need to be a little more consistent, and a bit of pace will be effective.”

“If I touch 140 (kmph), I will be there. Hopefully, in the next two years,” Sasikanth concluded.