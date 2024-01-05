Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mohammed fifer helps Tamil Nadu bowl out Gujarat on Day 1

Medium-pacer M. Mohammed (five for 44) made a strong comeback into the Tamil Nadu side with a five-wicket haul to help his side bowl out Gujarat for 236 on the first day of the Ranji Trophy (Elite Group C) clash here at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium on Friday.

The 32-year-old - dropped from the side last season - broke the game open in the session after tea with a spirited spell in which he took three wickets in two overs. He removed the two set batters to help TN claw back into the game when Gujarat was cruising at 186 for three. At the other end, fellow pacer Sandeep Warrier chipped in with a four-wicket haul.

Earlier, the day’s proceedings commenced 75 minutes late due to dense fog, and TN had no hesitation in electing to field in helpful conditions for the pacers.

The visitors dealt early blows when Warrier and Mohammed got a wicket each in the first two overs to dismiss the Gujarat openers cheaply. Manan Hingrajia (65) and Kshitij Patel then steadied things for a while and ensured no further hiccups until lunch.

Then, Hingrajia and Umang Rohit Kumar (76) got the home team into a strong position with a 125-run partnership for the fourth wicket as both batters made valuable half-centuries. Rohit Kumar played with assured footwork, getting onto the front foot to essay some beautiful drives and flicks as the hosts finished the second session strongly at 172 for three.

Mohammed finally got the breakthrough shortly after tea when he bowled Rohit Kumar with a delivery that seamed in. In the next over, he removed Hingrajia caught behind before and then had Urvil Patel caught at covers as Gujarat slumped to 188 for six. Warrier then scalped the next three wickets before Mohammed, fittingly, closed out the innings to clinch a memorable five-for.