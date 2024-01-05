MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Ousted from the team last year, Tamil Nadu’s Mohammed returns in style

The medium-pacer had only played 25 First-class matches over ten years since his debut in 2012, and it looked like TN was ready to move on from him.

Published : Jan 05, 2024 21:49 IST , VALSAD

S. Dipak Ragav
Tamil Nadu’s M Mohammed celebrates one of his wickets during 1st day of Ranji Trophy match between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu in Valsad, Gujarat on Friday January 05, 2024.
Tamil Nadu’s M Mohammed celebrates one of his wickets during 1st day of Ranji Trophy match between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu in Valsad, Gujarat on Friday January 05, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu’s M Mohammed celebrates one of his wickets during 1st day of Ranji Trophy match between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu in Valsad, Gujarat on Friday January 05, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu

M. Mohammed’s career was at a crossroads last year when he did not make the Ranji Trophy squad. The 32-year-old is not the most naturally gifted bowler but makes up for it with a never-say-die attitude, bowling with gusto.

However, the medium-pacer had only played 25 First-class matches over ten years since his debut in 2012, and it looked like TN was ready to move on from him.

That was until he got a lifeline during the All India Buchi Babu invitational tournament. Playing for the TNCA President’s XI against Railways, he took three wickets against Railways before suffering a groin strain in the second innings. But he did enough to impress TN coach Sulkashan Kulkarni, who felt he had a bowler to do the hard yards.

On Friday, the player from Dindigul did just that with a superb spell after tea that read 5-2-6-3 to help TN wrest the game from Gujarat.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Pondicherry pacers shine in cloudy conditions, keep Delhi on the backfoot

“I felt coming into the season I was in good rhythm and bowling well. I got the ball to move off the surface a bit and was happy I could help my team in the first match of my comeback,” said Mohammed, who finished with a haul of five for 44.

Recalling the tough times over the last year, he said, “I was very hurt when I got dropped last year. I haven’t done much as a player because, except for one season, I never got a long run. So I decided to work hard to get back into the team and not rue for not doing enough.”

“I was not part of the first three camps we had last year, but after the Buchi Babu tournament, the coach assured me I would be in the reckoning. I am happy I could deliver and repay his faith in me. L. Balaji (bowling coach) has also been guiding me during training and gave me the confidence that I was doing well,” he added.

When asked about the areas he worked on, Mohammed said, “In the past, I could bowl with control with an older ball than the new one. This year, I moved to UFCC (T Nagar), where I was the strike bowler, and I learned how to bowl with the new ball and not lose my pace. I also worked hard on my fitness to bowl long spells, and I am happy it worked today.”

