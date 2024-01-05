SA vs IND: India’s red-ball series in South Africa perfect ‘Test’ for either side on testing wickets

During an interview with Sportstar at Newlands, on the eve of the second Test, South Africa’s coach Shukri Conrad spoke of how the wicket was going to turn in the latter part of the match and that he was expecting India to play both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Ashwin wasn’t picked while Jadeja’s left-arm spin was not required. And there was no latter part of the five-day match: the game was over in four-and-half sessions.

It proved the shortest completed match in Test history. The wicket was probably one of the fastest as well; it could compete with the likes of the good old WACA or the Gabba.

It would be unkind to suggest that the wicket was designed thus on purpose. It, perhaps, had more to do with inexperience: the curator was making his Test debut.

No advertisement was it for Test cricket, especially at a time when it is being played less and less outside India, England and Australia.

But as often is the case, adversity brings the best out of the best.

Aiden Markram’s 106 off 103 balls will remain one of the greatest knocks in a losing cause. It could not have come sooner for the stylish opener himself or for South Africa, which has to adjust to life after Dean Elgar, the man who opened its Test innings for a decade.

The home side should be delighted with the way left-arm quick Nandre Burger and batter David Bedingham debuted in Tests.

India’s debutant, Prasidh Krishna, may not have lived up to the expectations, but, as captain Rohit Sharma pointed out, the Karnataka seamer has potential.

Jasprit Bumrah, on the other hand, playing a Test in about a year-and-half, was brilliant, while Mohammed Siraj’s sensational nine-over spell with the new ball set up the win here.

India had sadly missed Mohammed Shami in the first Test at Centurion, where the third and fourth seamers were not up to the task. But at Newlands, Siraj could make up for the champion bowler’s absence, and that says a lot about his show with the red ball.

Virat Kohli stood tall once again. He presented a masterclass in adapting to some of the most challenging conditions. K.L. Rahul, with his superb hundred at Centurion, reminded us that he probably remains second only to Kohli technically in this line-up. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal showed they have the base to work on, but have some way to go.

The 1-1 scoreline is a fair reflection of this miniseries of miniature Tests.