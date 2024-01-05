SA vs IND 2nd Test: Jaiswal delighted to be part of India’s historic Test win at Cape Town against South Africa

Yashavi Jaiswal pulled the first ball of India’s second innings – a short one from Kagiso Rabada – just behind square for a boundary with effortless ease. It was the shot of a confident young man who could put behind him a first-innings duck and two low scores in the previous Test.

India needed only 79 to win the second Test at Newlands, but on a dangerously fast wicket, against a fast attack, nothing could have been taken for granted. The visitors were required to bat with intent, make a good start, and not allow South Africa a foothold. Jaiswal’s 28 off 23 balls (6x4) did that.

The 22-year-old left-hander, who made a hundred on Test debut in West Indies last year, is delighted that he could be part of a historic Test win.

“It is an honour representing India in a country like South Africa and winning here feels incredible,” he said. “I have learnt a lot from my first two tours. The wickets and environments have been entirely different, but it has been an enjoyable experience. I have learnt a lot and will continue learning from coach (Rahul Dravid) and seniors (Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli).”

Jaiswal, who has been nominated by the ICC for the Emerging Cricketer of the Year award, said Rohit helped him remain positive.

“Our plan was to make as many runs as possible off the new ball while chasing the short target,” he said. “All I thought was that the team needed a good start and we had to win the match.”

He revealed Dravid gave him a good piece of advice after India’s loss in the Centurion Test.

“He told me that if I played a dot ball or got beaten, it meant I was batting well,” said Jaiswal. “He said I should bat with a smile.”