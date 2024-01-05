MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australia overtakes India, becomes No. 1 Test team in ICC men’s Rankings

Australia’s impressive effort to take an unassailable 2-0 lead over Pakistan at home in the on-going three-match series has helped it move up in the rankings.

Published : Jan 05, 2024 15:58 IST , DUBAI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Pat Cummins-led Australia is the No. 1 team in the latest men’s Test Rankings released by ICC.
Pat Cummins-led Australia is the No. 1 team in the latest men’s Test Rankings released by ICC. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Pat Cummins-led Australia is the No. 1 team in the latest men’s Test Rankings released by ICC. | Photo Credit: AP

Despite a seven-wicket win at Cape Town to draw its two-match series in South Africa, India was toppled from the top spot in ICC Test rankings by Australia on Friday.

Australia’s impressive effort to take an unassailable 2-0 lead over Pakistan at home in the on-going three-match series has helped it move up in the rankings. The third match of that rubber is currently underway in Sydney.

“Australia’s impressive run at home against Pakistan helped it take the crown of the No. 1 Test team once again, having last held the spot briefly following its WTC Final victory,” the ICC stated in a release.

READ | IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Markram, Bumrah shine in shortest Test match as India levels series against South Africa

In the previous update, India had more points in its kitty despite being tied with Australia at 118 rating points each.

But the drawn series in South Africa meant India was leapfrogged by Australia.

“With India drawing their the two-Test series against South Africa 1-1 and Australia recording two wins in as many matches against Pakistan, the Pat Cummins-led side now top the Test rankings,” the ICC said.

“It’s the latest feat in a year full of them for Australia, alongside their ICC World Test Championship Final victory and their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup triumph.”

India, however, is placed at the top of the World Test Championship points table following its win at Newlands with 54.16 percentage points from four Tests that include two wins, one loss and a draw.

South Africa is placed second followed by New Zealand at third and Australia at fourth with 50 percentage points each in the WTC table.

“The ongoing third Test between Australia and Pakistan and the upcoming five-match Test series between India and England will likely lead to further activity in the Test Team Rankings, with the top spot on the line alongside crucial ICC World Test Championship points,” the ICC added.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC Rankings /

ICC /

India /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia overtakes India, becomes No. 1 Test team in ICC men’s Rankings
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score Updates: Round 1 Matches Latest Updates, Scorecard; Rahul Singh smashes double hundred for HYD
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sportstar Aces 2024, Popular Choice Awards: Parul Chaudhary nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Female)‘ award
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sportstar Aces 2024, Popular Choice Awards: Lovlina Borgohain nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Female)‘ award
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, January 5
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Australia overtakes India, becomes No. 1 Test team in ICC men’s Rankings
    PTI
  2. Allan Donald calls Siraj a revelation, terms Cummins most valuable cricketer on the planet
    G. Viswanath
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Hyderabad’s Rahul Singh Gahlaut hammers first double century of the season against Nagaland
    Team Sportstar
  4. Warner ‘pleased and relieved’ after missing Test caps found
    AFP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score Updates: Round 1 Matches Latest Updates, Scorecard; Rahul Singh smashes double hundred for HYD
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia overtakes India, becomes No. 1 Test team in ICC men’s Rankings
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score Updates: Round 1 Matches Latest Updates, Scorecard; Rahul Singh smashes double hundred for HYD
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sportstar Aces 2024, Popular Choice Awards: Parul Chaudhary nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Female)‘ award
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sportstar Aces 2024, Popular Choice Awards: Lovlina Borgohain nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Female)‘ award
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, January 5
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment