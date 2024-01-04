SA vs IND 2nd Test: Markram’s resilient century shines amidst adversity

Aiden Markram on Thursday scored a remarkable hundred. Though it came in a losing cause, it will be remembered for a long time. It was one of the best Test hundreds in recent times, for, even making a fifty on the difficult track at the Newlands Cricket Ground would have been an achievement.

“The innings will rank highly (for me) in terms of the track, it was quite challenging for the batters,” Markram said. “The conditions were tough. I tried to be as positive as I could be and there was considerable movement for the bowlers.”

On a wicket like this, he said, one needed good fortune. “I played and missed a few times, and I was dropped as well,” he said. “The ball was going up and down and not just in one direction.”

ALSO READ | South Africa’s hands tied over squad for New Zealand says coach Conrad

He said one had to go by the gut feeling sometimes. “There might be one ball you will find too difficult to face and you might get out,” he said. “So you had to try and score as much as possible.”

Markram feels it might have been incredibly difficult if it was one’s first series. “But it will be good for you, it can’t get tougher than this,” he said.

South Africa’s coach Shukri Conrad said Aiden was phenomenal. “He left a few balls, chanced his arms and also hit a couple of balls for six,” he said.

About the pitch, the coach said, “It was completely out of character. Everything goes out of the window when you get a surface like this. You need to go only by the scores. And it is a sad state when you need more luck than skills to survive in a Test match. I am taking nothing away from India. They were superb.”