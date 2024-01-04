MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SA vs IND 2nd Test: Markram’s resilient century shines amidst adversity

“The innings will rank highly (for me) in terms of the track, it was quite challenging for the batters,” Markram said. “The conditions were tough. I tried to be as positive as I could be and there was considerable movement for the bowlers.”

Published : Jan 04, 2024 21:49 IST , CAPE TOWN - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Aiden Markram of South Africa celebrates his 100 during the second day of the second Test against India.
Aiden Markram of South Africa celebrates his 100 during the second day of the second Test against India. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Aiden Markram of South Africa celebrates his 100 during the second day of the second Test against India. | Photo Credit: AP

Aiden Markram on Thursday scored a remarkable hundred. Though it came in a losing cause, it will be remembered for a long time. It was one of the best Test hundreds in recent times, for, even making a fifty on the difficult track at the Newlands Cricket Ground would have been an achievement.

“The innings will rank highly (for me) in terms of the track, it was quite challenging for the batters,” Markram said. “The conditions were tough. I tried to be as positive as I could be and there was considerable movement for the bowlers.”

On a wicket like this, he said, one needed good fortune. “I played and missed a few times, and I was dropped as well,” he said. “The ball was going up and down and not just in one direction.”

ALSO READ | South Africa’s hands tied over squad for New Zealand says coach Conrad

He said one had to go by the gut feeling sometimes. “There might be one ball you will find too difficult to face and you might get out,” he said. “So you had to try and score as much as possible.”

Markram feels it might have been incredibly difficult if it was one’s first series. “But it will be good for you, it can’t get tougher than this,” he said.

South Africa’s coach Shukri Conrad said Aiden was phenomenal. “He left a few balls, chanced his arms and also hit a couple of balls for six,” he said.

About the pitch, the coach said, “It was completely out of character. Everything goes out of the window when you get a surface like this. You need to go only by the scores. And it is a sad state when you need more luck than skills to survive in a Test match. I am taking nothing away from India. They were superb.”

Related Topics

South Africa /

Aiden Markram /

India /

Shukri Conrad /

South Africa vs India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND 2nd Test: Markram’s resilient century shines amidst adversity
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, January 4
    Team Sportstar
  3. Match referees should be neutral while rating pitches, says Rohit Sharma after shortest Test at Newlands
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Veliz joins Tottenham’s growing injury list ahead of Burnley FA Cup tie
    Reuters
  5. South Africa’s hands tied over squad for New Zealand says coach Conrad
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SA vs IND 2nd Test: Markram’s resilient century shines amidst adversity
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Match referees should be neutral while rating pitches, says Rohit Sharma after shortest Test at Newlands
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. South Africa’s hands tied over squad for New Zealand says coach Conrad
    Reuters
  4. IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Markram, Bumrah shine in shortest Test match as India levels series against South Africa
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma gifts signed India jersey to Elgar after farewell Test
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND 2nd Test: Markram’s resilient century shines amidst adversity
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, January 4
    Team Sportstar
  3. Match referees should be neutral while rating pitches, says Rohit Sharma after shortest Test at Newlands
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Veliz joins Tottenham’s growing injury list ahead of Burnley FA Cup tie
    Reuters
  5. South Africa’s hands tied over squad for New Zealand says coach Conrad
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment