Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Snehal-Darshan partnership helps Goa post respectable total on Day 1 after slow start

After electing to bat, Goa’s innings was propped up by Snehal Kauthankar’s half-century and the 82-run partnership for the third wicket he combined with skipper Darshan Misal (39, 98b, 4x4).

Published : Jan 19, 2024 18:46 IST , MYSURU - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
Darshan Misal of Goa during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Goa and Karnataka at SDNR Wadiyar stadium in Mysuru
Darshan Misal of Goa during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Goa and Karnataka at SDNR Wadiyar stadium in Mysuru | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH / THE HINDU
infoIcon

Darshan Misal of Goa during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Goa and Karnataka at SDNR Wadiyar stadium in Mysuru | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH / THE HINDU

Goa ambled along for six-and-a-half hours before finishing at 228 for eight on day one of its Ranji Trophy Group-C encounter against Karnataka at the SDNR Wadiyar Stadium here on Friday.

After electing to bat, the visitor’s innings was propped up by No.4 batter Snehal Kauthankar’s half-century (83, 193b, 9x4, 1x6) and the 82-run partnership for the third wicket he combined with skipper Darshan Misal (39, 98b, 4x4).

Kauthankar was reprieved while still on 4 and the team totalled at 21 for two. Manish Pandey’s drop at second slip off pacer M. Venkatesh resulted in a cut on the former Karnataka leader’s right palm and cost 79 runs.

But for that, Kauthankar was an assured presence. Against the accurate Karnataka pace trio of V. Koushik, V. Vyshak and Venkatesh, the 28-year-old played risk-free cricket. He drove and cut mostly along the ground, and the lone streak of aggression he displayed was against captain and part-timer Mayank Agarwal, who was smashed over his head for the only six of the day.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jagadeesan ton puts Tamil Nadu in driving seat on Day 1

Early in the morning, after Goa lost Ishaan Gadekar and the in-form K.V. Siddharth cheaply, Suyash Prabhudessai put a premium on his wicket. But his first real attempt to bring some colour into the proceedings led to his downfall (24, 70b, 3x4). After hitting left-arm spinner Rohit Kumar for back-to-back boundaries on the leg-side, he chopped one on trying a third.

Rohit answered Mayank’s call for a second time when he broke the Kauthankar-Misal association after lunch by drawing Misal forward and having him stumped. Kauthankar soldiered on, but Venkatesh eventually had his number, with Nikin Jose smartly completing a catch at gully while the bowler was busy appealing for a leg-before.

Karnataka’s only worry going into day two will be Manish’s fitness, with the 34-year-old not returning to the field after dropping Kauthankar. Mayank received a knock on his leg late on and he didn’t come back as well. A line-up already missing R. Samarth because of illness can ill-afford more casualties.

