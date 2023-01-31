Ranji Trophy: Hanuma Vihari suffers fracture during quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh

Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari suffered a fracture on his left wrist during the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

Vihari was struck by a menacing bouncer from Madhya Pradesh pacer Avesh Khan and retired hurt while batting on 16 off 37 balls. The skipper had walked in at No. 3 after Andhra lost Abhishek Reddy with 37 on the board.

The 29-year-old has had a lukewarm season so far, scoring 464 runs in 13 innings at an average of 38.66 and has struck two fifties.

Vihari last played for India in July 2022 in the Edgbaston Test against England but was dropped subsequently for the Tests against Bangladesh and the upcoming series against Australia.