Domestic

Ranji Trophy: Hanuma Vihari suffers fracture during quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh

Vihari was struck by a menacing bouncer from Madhya Pradesh pacer Avesh Khan and retired hurt while batting on 16 off 37 balls.

Team Sportstar
31 January, 2023 15:22 IST
31 January, 2023 15:22 IST
Hanuma Vihari walks off the field after being hit on the hand during the quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

Hanuma Vihari walks off the field after being hit on the hand during the quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: LALITH KALIDAS

Vihari was struck by a menacing bouncer from Madhya Pradesh pacer Avesh Khan and retired hurt while batting on 16 off 37 balls.

Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari suffered a fracture on his left wrist during the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

Vihari was struck by a menacing bouncer from Madhya Pradesh pacer Avesh Khan and retired hurt while batting on 16 off 37 balls. The skipper had walked in at No. 3 after Andhra lost Abhishek Reddy with 37 on the board.

The 29-year-old has had a lukewarm season so far, scoring 464 runs in 13 innings at an average of 38.66 and has struck two fifties.

Vihari last played for India in July 2022 in the Edgbaston Test against England but was dropped subsequently for the Tests against Bangladesh and the upcoming series against Australia.

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us