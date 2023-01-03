Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Rohan Prem’s century keeps Kerala afloat against Goa on first day

Comeback man Rohan Prem’s first century (112 batting) in seven years lifted Kerala but Goa hit back with late wickets in an engrossing first day’s play in the Ranji Trophy cricket match at the KCA-St.Xavier’s College here on Tuesday.

Rohan’s 13th century in Ranji Trophy carried the host, which opted to bat after winning the toss, to 247 for five at Stumps. Incidentally Rohan’s last century was also against Goa in 2016 in Mumbai.

Coming to the wicket after the fall of opener Rohan Kunnummal - who flickered for a while scoring 20 quick runs - Rohan blunted the steady Goan attack by showing patience and discipline. The left hander grafted when there was encouragement for the bowlers in the morning session and was faultless with his shot selection.

P. Rahul, after a tentative start against medium-pacers, was aggressive against the spinners. However, it brought his downfall as Rahul top-edged while trying to sweep off-spinner Shubham Dessai and was caught by Amogh Desai behind the wicket for 31.

The in-form Sachin Baby joined Rohan and the duo rotated the strike well and punished the loose balls to add 105 runs for the third wicket. However, Baby (46) while nearing his fifty, feathered a catch to Amogh at short-leg off Siddhesh Lad just before Tea.

The tentative Shoun Roger was prised out by off-spinner Mohit Redkar with Darshan Misal taking a sharp catch at leg-slip. Rohan changed gears after crossing 70 and, in a rare show of aggression, struck consecutive boundaries off Mohit and deposited Shubham over long-on for a six to move into the 90s. He tickled Arjun Tendulkar behind square to complete his well-deserved hundred.

Towards close of play, Akshay Chandran, who was playing fluently and had added 49 runs for the fifth wicket with Rohan, prodded at an innocuous delivery from Shubham and was snapped up by Amogh, enabling Goa to end the session on a high.