Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad’s T. Ravi Teja claims 2nd fifer to skittle out Andhra for 135

Pacer T. Ravi Teja’s second consecutive five-wicket haul (five for 33) helped Hyderabad skittle out Andhra for 135 on the first day of the four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at the Dr. PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

In reply, Hyderabad suffered three quick blows after the openers - captain Tanmay Agarwal (35, 59b, 4x4) and Pragnay Reddy (17, 54b, 3x4)- put on 53 for the first wicket.

Earlier, Andhra’s batting horrors continued this season. After a sedate start which saw the home team openers put on 36 in 16 overs, then the parade of batters coming in and out began once Ravi Teja induced C.R. Gnaneshwar (9) to snick to wicketkeeper Bhavesh Seth. Soon, captain Hanuma Vihari’s (2) disappointing run with the bat continued, falling a victim to Ravi Teja.

Tragedy struck Andhra when the experienced Ricky Bhui was run out thanks to a smart effort by substitute fielder Ajay Dev Goud in the 24th over and soon the other pacer Kartikeya Kak cleaned up K.S. Bharat (5) to leave Andhra in dire straits at 67 for four in 26 overs. And, it never really recovered after that as Ravi finished with a five-wicket haul and Kak picked three wickets including the crucial ones of K.V. Sasikanth (1) and Nithish Kumar Reddy (13).

All hopes hinged on opener Abhishek Reddy (81, 145b, 15x4) who was a mute spectator from the other end as wickets fell regularly. The former Karnataka player came up with a brilliant knock but it was not good enough today except for lending some respectability as the others failed to raise the bar.

Importantly, unlike in the previous games, Hyderabad bowlers didn’t allow the tail to wag. In the final session, Andhra did fight back well to send back Hyderabad captain Tanmay Agarwal, opener Pragnay Reddy and Rohit Rayudu (6) - all falling to pacers.