Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Day 4 coverage of Ranji Trophy Round 6 matches. This is Dhruva Prasad and Abhishek Saini getting you the latest updates.
Himachal Pradesh just needs six wickets to beat Nagaland, which is 346 runs adrift of the target. The win will go a long way in Himachal’s bid to topple Uttarakhand from the second spot in Group A. While Uttarakhand is set to secure three points from Round 6, Himachal can still upstage it in the final round. Uttarakhand has 23 points while Himachal has 17 currently.
Bengal just needs three wickets to beat Haryana by an innings and secure a bonus point. The win will help Bengal consolidate its top spot in Group A and seal its quarterfinal berth. Haryana still trails by 79 runs in the second innings after following-on.
Left-arm spinners S. Ajith Ram (four for 68) and R. Sai Kishore (three for 67) bowled Tamil Nadu into a position of strength against Assam on day three of the Ranji Trophy clash in Chennai at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday.
The two scalped seven wickets between them to dismiss Assam for 266 in the first innings and helped the home team take a 274-run first-innings lead before enforcing the follow-on.
-S. Dipak Ragav
Andhra secured the first-innings lead against Saurashtra, riding on left-arm spinner Lalith Mohan’s five-wicket haul (22-3-71-5) on Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy sixth-round clash at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday.
Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari did not enforce the follow-on. However, quick runs from Karan Shinde (50 not out) helped Andhra (164/7) set a 343-run target minutes before the close of play. Lalith sprang back to action and dismissed the home team’s opener Harvik Desai for a three-ball duck in the first over. Chirag Jani and nightwatchman Chetan Sakariya safely negotiated the next over as Saurashtra finished on 10 for one, 333 short of a win at stumps.
-Lalith Kalidas
Mayank Agarwal tamed the Kerala attack and hit a brilliant double-century (208, 360b, 17*4, 5*6) to put Karnataka in command at the end of Day three of the Ranji Trophy match against Kerala at the KCA-St.Xavier’s College ground on Thursday.
Karnataka took a vital 68-run first innings lead after ending the penultimate day at 410 for the loss of six wickets. With the odd ball turning and bouncing, Karnataka will fancy its chances of forcing a win on Friday. At stumps, wicketkeeper B.R. Sharath was batting on 47 and Shubhang Hedge was unbeaten on eight.
-M.R. Praveen Chandran
Delhi held the upper hand coming into the third day of its Ranji Trophy contest against Mumbai at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, but it required a special individual performance to take rapid strides towards victory against such a formidable opponent.
By rattling the Mumbai top order with a superb exhibition of seam bowling in the morning, Divij Mehra (5 for 29) got Delhi within striking distance of an upset victory. Ninety-two runs ahead in the second innings at stumps with just one wicket in hand, Mumbai now needs an almighty effort to avoid defeat on the final day.
-Abhishek Mukherjee
When to watch Ranji Trophy 2022/23?
Ranji Trophy Round 6 fixtures will be played from Tuesday, January 17 to Friday, January 20. The matches will start from 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Ranji Trophy 2022/23 on TV?
A select number of tournament matches are being telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. The telecast also provides updates and scores from all matches at regular intervals.
Where to live stream Ranji Trophy 2022/23?
The streaming of the Ranji Trophy matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app.