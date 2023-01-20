Day 2 Recap - Tamil Nadu vs Assam

Left-arm spinners S. Ajith Ram (four for 68) and R. Sai Kishore (three for 67) bowled Tamil Nadu into a position of strength against Assam on day three of the Ranji Trophy clash in Chennai at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday.

The two scalped seven wickets between them to dismiss Assam for 266 in the first innings and helped the home team take a 274-run first-innings lead before enforcing the follow-on.

-S. Dipak Ragav