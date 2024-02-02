MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy: Spinners help Railways gain control over Karnataka in final session of Day 1

After being bowled out for 155 in 56 overs, left-arm spinners Akash Pandey (3 for 21) and Ayan Chaudhary (2 for 18) severely dented Karnataka's middle order, leaving it reeling at 90 for 6 at stumps.

Published : Feb 02, 2024 19:51 IST , Surat - 2 MINS READ

Anish Pathiyil
Railways players celebrate a Karnataka wicket.
Railways players celebrate a Karnataka wicket. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu
infoIcon

Railways players celebrate a Karnataka wicket. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu

Spinners picked five wickets in the final session of Day 1 to help Railways make a comeback against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C encounter in Surat on Friday.

After being bowled out for 155 in 56 overs, left-arm spinners Akash Pandey (3 for 21) and Ayan Chaudhary (2 for 18) severely dented Karnataka’s middle order, leaving it reeling at 90 for 6 at stumps.

Beginning its batting essay right after the tea break, Karnataka got off to a solid start. Dega Nischal, who replaced regular captain Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order, struck four boundaries in his 16-ball 20 before being caught behind by a Himanshu Sangwan delivery that had some extra bounce.

Akash removed opener Ravikumar Samarth for 22, caught behind by wicketkeeper Suraj Ahuja, in the 18th over. Captain Nikin Jose was dismissed for a duck in a similar fashion, a ball later.

K.V. Aneesh, playing his second First Class match, fell to Chaudhary for 27, five overs later, bringing Railways firmly back into the contest. Debutant Chaudhary then picked his second, trapping experienced batter Manish Pandey in front before all-rounder Hardik Raj was adjudged lbw off Akash on the last ball of the day’s play.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka got off to the perfect start after winning the toss and opting to bowl first. A green tinge on the pitch helped its pacers extract some extra bounce, removing three Railways top-order batters for nought within seven overs.

Skipper Pratham Singh (56, 131b, 5x4, 1x6) and Mohammad Saif (45, 115b, 5x4) struck a 98-run partnership for the fourth wicket off 217 balls to lead the teams’ fightback.

After an expensive first spell, V. Vyshak bounced back, getting Pratham caught behind and Saif leg before, helping Karnataka regain the initiative.

Left-arm spinner Hardik, 17, cleaned up the lower-middle order with three lbw dismissals before V. Koushik polished off the tail to bowl Railways out at tea.

With just four wickets left in the bag, Karnataka will hope for a good start to the second day’s play to avoid conceding a first-innings lead.

