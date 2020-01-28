Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Shahbaz strikes give Bengal edge over Delhi

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed's late double strike handed Bengal an edge over Delhi, which rode on its skipper Dhruv Shorey’s useful half-century to put up a fight in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group-A match at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday.

After restricting Bengal for 318 in the first innings, Delhi was 192 for six at stumps on day two.

Shorey’s lovely knock (65,129b,11x4) – which showcased his application and fine stroke-play– boosted Delhi. Shorey forged partnerships of 68 and 60 with Hiten Dalal (40,78b,7x4) and Nitish Rana (24,68b,2x4) respectively.

Bengal, which gained from 31-year-old debutant Nilkantha Das’ yorkers to get rid of openers Kunal Chandela and Dalal, regained control in the final session. Pacer Mukesh Kumar was rewarded for sticking to a good line and length as Rana edged a beautiful delivery and Shorey poked at one outside the off within four overs.

Shahbaz had Kshitiz Sharma caught at first slip and Simarjeet Singh at forward short-leg in consecutive deliveries of the last over to bolster Bengal's case.

Earlier, the host added only 32 runs to its overnight total of 286 for five. Anustup Majumder, resuming from 94, was run out on 99 to a direct throw from Dalal.

Simarjeet claimed three more wickets to return figures of four for 77.