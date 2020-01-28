Ranji Trophy Live score: Bengal bowled out for 318

Hello, and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of day two of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 seventh-round fixtures.

LIVE UPDATES

Bengal v Delhi at Eden Gardens: Our reporter at the venue, Y. B. Sarangi updates: Bengal lost five wickets for 32 in 11.4 overs as it folded for 318 in its first innings.

Gujarat v Vidarbha in Surat: Bhargav Merai has just been dismissed, out for 26, caught off the bowling of Aditya Thakare. Manpreet Juneja is the new batsman in, joins captain and the well-set Parthiv Patel, who's batting on 33.

Hyderabad v Rajasthan: Our reporter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, V. V. Subrahmanyam updates: Rajasthan loses its first wicket, pacer Ravi Kiran has opener Yash Kothari caught behind. Rajasthan 14 for one. Mahipal Lomror is the new batsman in.

Madhya Pradesh v Uttar Pradesh in Indore: UP is 22 for three in reply to MP's first-innings total of 230.

Himachal v Mumbai in Dharamsala: An update from our reporter, Amol Karhadkar, at the HPCA Stadium: It's a wet day in Dharamsala. Weather forecast has been perfect as an incessant drizzle since early morning has resulted in the teams being confined to the dressing rooms and snowy mountains being virtually invisible.

Bengal v Delhi at Eden Gardens: OUT on 99! Anustup Majumder falls on 99, run out by Hiten Dalal, Bengal 293 for six. The well-set Shahbaz, batting on 41, is joined by Akash Deep. Ayan, who was the new batsman in, has been dismissed lbw for a duck by Subodh Bhati.

Mizoram v Nagaland in Kolkata: In reply to Nagaland's 243 in the first innings, Mizoram is 19 for one having just lost opening batsman Lalrinsanga for 3, out lbw to Hopongkyu.

Andhra v Kerala in Ongole: Prashanth Kumar and Jyotisaikrishna have safely negotiated the first half hour of day two, taking Andhra to 61 for one in reply to Kerala's 162 all-out in the first innings.