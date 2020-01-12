Ranji Trophy 2019-20: D. B. Prashanth Kumar hits ton, Andhra in command

Opener D. B. Prashanth Kumar struck form just when his team needed it, cracking an unbeaten 117 (296b, 15x4, 1x6) to help Andhra take the first-innings lead against Hyderabad on the second day of a Ranji Trophy Elite Group match at CSR Sarma College Ground here on Sunday.

Andhra scored 237 for one at close of play in reply to Hyderabad’s 225 in the first innings, and is now ahead by 12 runs with nine wickets in hand.

RANJI TROPHY - ROUND V DAY 2 | AS IT HAPPENED

Resuming the day on the team's overnight score of 13 for 0, Andhra openers C. R. Gnaneshwar (73, 177b, 9x4, 1x6) and Prashanth were rarely in trouble, treating the bowling on merit and ensuring that the team got a solid start to dictate terms as the match progressed.

Gnaneshwar registered his fourth half-century of the season. Prashanth, on the other hand, left behind his poor run this season — his previous best being 31 against Rajasthan — to play an innings which should have clearly delighted his team.

Momentary respite

It was only in the 64th over of the innings that left-arm spinner Mehdi Hassan got the first breakthrough for Hyderabad when he forced the well-set Gnaneshwar to hand a catch to captain Tanmay Agarwal.

But that turned out to be the only moment of joy for the hapless Hyderabad bowling attack which clearly struggled to make an impact in the face of a disciplined approach by Andhra's batsmen. Neither the pace of Ravi Kiran, Milind, Yudhvir and Ravi Teja nor the spin of Mehdi Hassan, the only slow bowler, posed any serious challenge.

Position of strength

To the chagrin of Hyderabad, Prashanth and Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari (41 batting, 91b, 4x4) have already put on a 78-run, unbroken stand for the second wicket. This period also saw the home team take the first-innings lead.

Prashanth, who hit his ninth first-class century, and Vihari have effectively put their team in a position of strength from where they can only dictate terms for the rest of the match unless Hyderabad bowlers trigger a dramatic collapse on the third morning.