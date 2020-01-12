Ranji Trophy LIVE - Round 5, Day 2: Tare holds key for Mumbai

Hello, welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of day two of the fifth round of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season.

Delhi vs Bengal | Yash Dhull and Siddharth Singh Beniwal have forged an important stand as Delhi takes the lead. Delhi 160/3 after 59 overs.

Kerala vs Punjab | Our correspondent M.R. Praveen Chandran updates: Nidheesh strikes again Anmolpreet Singh caught by Salman Nizar. Punjab 71/5

Kerala vs Punjab | Our correspondent M.R. Praveen Chandran updates: Punjab loses fourth wicket, Gurkeerat Maan holes out to Sachin Baby in the covers after making a quick 37. Nidheesh gets his third wicket. Punjab 71/4

Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai | WICKET - T Natarajan picks his first of the match as Vinayak Bhoir flicks straight into the hands of mid-wicket fielder. Mumbai 297/7 after 94.5 overs.

Saurashtra vs Karnataka | Ashwin Achal with an update: Sheldon Jackson brings up his 100 with a quick single. Jackson finally gets the milestone, after spending considerable time in the nervous 90s.

Saurashtra vs Karnataka | Sheldon Jackson hits a brilliant hundred and at the other end, Cheteshwar Pujara is all set for yet another double hundred. The star India batsman is batting on 166. Saurashtra 302/2 after 92.4 overs.

Odisha vs Haryana | Biplab Samantray is inching towards his half-century as Odisha takes the lead. Important to build from here on with five wickets in hand. Odisha144/5 after 55 overs.

Kerala vs Punjab | Our correspondent M.R. Praveen Chandran updates: Kerala strikes early Mayank caught at leg slip off Jalaj. Punjab 47/3

Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai: Amol Mazumdar at the pitch report reckons it will turn and with Mumbai well placed at 284/6 will look to first cross the 300-run mark and then further beef up the score. Aditya Tare is batting unbeaten on 69 and it will be an important session for both the teams.

This is how the teams shape up after the end of the first day. We have our reporters at the venue and they will be sending us regular updates. So, stay tuned!