Ranji Trophy 2019-20 quarterfinal fixtures, venues The five-day quarterfinal matches will be held from February 20 to 24 in Valsad, Cuttack, Jammu and Ongole. Team Sportstar 16 February, 2020 16:47 IST The CSR Sharma College Ground in Ongole, Andhra Pradesh, will host the quarterfinal between Saurashtra and Andhra. - Kommuri Srinivas Team Sportstar 16 February, 2020 16:47 IST The league round is over, and it is time for the knockouts. An extra day has been allotted to the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final, to make them five-day affairs.The eight teams to contest the quarterfinals, beginning February 20, are: Gujarat, Bengal, Karnataka, Saurashtra, Andhra, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha and Goa. Among these teams, only Odisha had to wait until the final day of the ninth round of matches to be sure of its entry.Also Read | The road to the quarterfinalsThe venues for the matches will be: Sardar Patel Stadium, Valsad; DRIEMS Ground, Cuttack; Govt. Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground, Jammu; and CSR Sharma College Ground, Ongole.Schedule - Ranji Trophy quarterfinals (all matches to be held from February 20 to 24)QF 1. Gujarat vs Goa - Sardar Patel Stadium, Valsad.QF 2. Bengal vs Odisha - DRIEMS Ground, Cuttack.QF 3. Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir - Govt. Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground, Jammu.QF 4. Saurashtra vs Andhra - CSR Sharma College Ground, Ongole.