Ranji Trophy 2019-20

Ranji Trophy 2019-20 quarterfinal fixtures, venues

The five-day quarterfinal matches will be held from February 20 to 24 in Valsad, Cuttack, Jammu and Ongole.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 February, 2020 16:47 IST

The CSR Sharma College Ground in Ongole, Andhra Pradesh, will host the quarterfinal between Saurashtra and Andhra.   -  Kommuri Srinivas

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 February, 2020 16:47 IST

The league round is over, and it is time for the knockouts. An extra day has been allotted to the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final, to make them five-day affairs.

The eight teams to contest the quarterfinals, beginning February 20, are: Gujarat, Bengal, Karnataka, Saurashtra, Andhra, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha and Goa. Among these teams, only Odisha had to wait until the final day of the ninth round of matches to be sure of its entry.

Also Read | The road to the quarterfinals

The venues for the matches will be: Sardar Patel Stadium, Valsad; DRIEMS Ground, Cuttack; Govt. Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground, Jammu; and CSR Sharma College Ground, Ongole.

Schedule - Ranji Trophy quarterfinals (all matches to be held from February 20 to 24)
  • QF 1. Gujarat vs Goa - Sardar Patel Stadium, Valsad.
  • QF 2. Bengal vs Odisha - DRIEMS Ground, Cuttack.
  • QF 3. Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir - Govt. Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground, Jammu.
  • QF 4. Saurashtra vs Andhra - CSR Sharma College Ground, Ongole.

  Dugout videos

 Related