Ranji Trophy 2019-20 quarterfinal fixtures, venues

The league round is over, and it is time for the knockouts. An extra day has been allotted to the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final, to make them five-day affairs.

The eight teams to contest the quarterfinals, beginning February 20, are: Gujarat, Bengal, Karnataka, Saurashtra, Andhra, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha and Goa. Among these teams, only Odisha had to wait until the final day of the ninth round of matches to be sure of its entry.

The venues for the matches will be: Sardar Patel Stadium, Valsad; DRIEMS Ground, Cuttack; Govt. Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground, Jammu; and CSR Sharma College Ground, Ongole.