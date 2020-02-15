Chopping and changing resulted in Hyderabad's Ranji failure, admits coach

He has the dubious distinction of being a member of the Ranji team which was bowled out for the lowest ever score in the championship (21 against Rajasthan in 2010). Now he is the coach of the Hyderabad team which was relegated from Elite Group of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 after settling for a draw against Vidarbha here on Saturday.

Not the ideal position to be in for N. Arjun Yadav. However, he was composed enough to confess that the team could have played better.

"Honestly, this is not what we wanted to be in when we started the campaign. But, when we look back, I must say the preparations for the Ranji season should start in summer itself and importantly play few big tournaments which was not the case this time around," he explains, after Hyderabad finished at the bottom of the points table.

"Lots of chopping and changing the team resulted in the state where we are in. But, again every team has to go through this," he said.

"I think the bowlers have done a terrific job right through. Yes, the worrying factor still was that none of them were able to run through the opposition. However, it is the batting which was a let down. We missed someone like Rohit Rayudu (who preferred to take break because of being unable to focus)," said Arjun.

“The failure is because most of the batsmen were not in the nick when the Ranji season started. And, when you are caught in the midst of failures, they continue to haunt you,” he reasoned.

What were the biggest positives of the season? “The emergence of southpaw Prateek Reddy and left-arm spinner Aniketh Reddy. They have a wonderful future given the temperament they have shown,” Yadav said.

You feel the heat now as coach? “Certainly not. The support staff can only plan strategy, guide the players and it is for them to perform. Failure is part of learning process,” he said.