Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Mumbai, Manipur, Railways assert control after day two Manipur put itself in sight of a victory over Mizoram, Mumbai and Railways took first-innings lead at stumps on day two of round one of Ranji Trophy. Team Sportstar Chennai Last Updated: 10 December, 2019 18:06 IST Uthappa, who has endured a slump in form during the past few seasons, scored a century for his new team Kerala on Monday. - File Photo Team Sportstar Chennai Last Updated: 10 December, 2019 18:06 IST Ranji Trophy round one, day two scoresElite Group A: Kerala 525/9 vs Delhi at stumps on day twoElite Group A: Punjab 203/5 trails Rajasthan 257/10 by 54 runsElite Group A: Vidarbha 268/4 leads Andhra 211/10 by 57 runsElite Group A: Gujarat 295/9 leads Hyderabad 233/10 by 62 runsElite Group B: Saurashtra 141 & 96/3 needs 66 more runs to win against Himachal Pradesh 120/10 & 182/10Elite Group B: Tamil Nadu 165/4 trails Karnataka 336/10 by 171 runsElite Group B: Railways 253/10 & 58/5 leads Uttar Pradesh 175/10 by 136 runsElite Group B: Mumbai 431/10 leads Baroda 301/9 by 130 runsElite Group C: Chhattisgarh 134/10 & 45/1 trails Odisha 215/10 by 36 runs Elite Group C: Jharkhand 136/10 & 91/2 trails Tripura 289/10 by 62 runsElite Group C: Haryana 401/10 leads Maharashtra 88/4 by 313 runsElite Group C: Services 124/10 & 130/4 leads Assam 162/10 by 92 runsElite Group C: Uttarakhand 84 & 18/3 needs 385 more runs to win against Jammu and Kashmir 182/10 & 304/10Plate Group: Meghalaya 285/10 & 89/9 leads Nagaland 136/10 by 238 runsPlate Group: Mizoram 65/10 & 290/10 leads Manipur 289/10 by 66 runsPlate Group: Arunachal Pradesh 147/10 & 164/6 trails Chandigarh 503/2declared by 192 runsPlate Group: Sikkim 136/10 & 22/2 trails Goa 436/6declared by 278 runs LIVE UPDATESTamil Nadu v Karnataka: Our correspondent S. Dinakar reports: Tamil Nadu is 165 for four and bad light has brought a premature end to play on day two. Dinesh Karthik (23 not out) and N. Jagadeesan (6 not out) are the overnight batsmen, while Tamil Nadu still trails Karnataka (336/10) by 171 runs Kerala vs Delhi: Our correspondent A. Vinod reports: Anuj Rawat is clean bowled by Kerala trumpcard bowler Jalaj Saxena for 15 and Delhi is reduced to 17 for two.Gujarat vs Hyderabad: Our correspondent V. V. Subrahmanyam reports. Hyderabad left arm spinner Mehdi Hasan takes the wicket of Piyush Chawla also for his fourth victim as Gujarat slip to 257 for seven.Kerala vs Delhi: Our correspondent A. Vinod reports: Delhi loses its first wicket as Kunel Chandela is caught behind by Azharuddeen off Sunl Warrier. Skipper Dhruv Shorey is the new batsman. Delhi 15/1Gujarat loses Axar Patel, 257 for six vs HyderabadGujarat vs Hyderabad: Our correspondent V. V. Subrahmanyam reports. Brilliant, diving catch to his right by substitute Saaketh Sai Ram at first slip off Mohd Siraj denies a thoroughly deserving century to Manpreet Juneja (94). The batsman went for a drive on off stump, little away from his body only to edge it Gujarat 247 for fiveKerala vs Delhi: Our correspondent A. Vinod reports: Sachin Baby has declared after Kerala posts 525 for the loss of nine wickets.Gujarat takes lead in the 67th over, 236 for four in reply to Hyderabad's 233 in HyderabadGujarat vs Hyderabad: Our correspondent V. V. Subrahmanyam reports. Ruhul Bhatt scores a fifty to take Gujarat close to taking first innings lead, 230 for four with Juneja batting on 86 - in reply to Hyderabad's 233Kerala vs Delhi: Our correspondent A. Vinod reports: Sachin Baby 's innings finally comes to an end as the Kerala skipper is bowled by Lalith Yadav for 155. Kerala is 505 for eight and Sandeep Warrier is the new batsman.End of Innings: Odisha - 215/9 in 76.4 overs vs ChhattisgarhTamil Nadu v Karnataka: Our correspondent S. Dinakar reports. Tamil Nadu was 128 for three, replying to Karnataka's 336, at Tea on the second day of their Ranji clash in Dindigul. Off-spinner K. Gowtham claimed all three wickets, trapping M. Vijay (42) leg-before, having the left-handed Abhinav Mukund (47) caught behind and winning a contentious leg-before verdict against Vijay Shankar.Gujarat vs Hyderabad: Our correspondent V. V. Subrahmanyam reports. Manpreet Juneja's enterprising unbeaten 68 takes Gujarat to 199 for four at tea against Hyderabad in reply to home team's 233 in the first innings. With Bhatt, Juneja put in 100 runs for the fifth wicket and going strongBaroda vs Mumbai: Kedar Devdhar scores a fine unbeaten century but Yusuf Pathan falls to a poor shot for just two runs. At tea Baroda 192/5Kerala vs Delhi: Our correspondent A. Vinod reports: At tea on the second day, Kerala 502 for seven in its first innings.Kerala vs Delhi: Our correspondent A. Vinod reports: Kerala 500 for seven in 155 overs. Baby 152 while Sijomon Joseph is yet to open his account.Kerala vs Delhi: Our correspondent A. Vinod reports: Kerala skipper Sachin Baby gets to his 150 with a cheeky single off Tejas Baroka.Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka: Huge wicket as Vijay Shankar departs for 12 and Tamil Nadu is in a spot of bother. TN 110/3 in 39 overs.Uttar Pradesh v Railways: Railways' Himangshu Sangwan takes seven! Yet another day dominated by the bowlers. UP skipper Ankit Rajpoot is his last victim, falling for a duck. UP 101/9 after 37.5 overs.Nagaland v Meghalaya: Batting all-rounder Sanjay Yadav enters the Ranji Trophy record books by taking nine wickets against Nagaland at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima.Kerala vs Delhi: Our correspondent A. Vinod reports: "Salman Nizar gets to his fifty after providing admirable support to his skipper all morning. Kerala 418 for five, Sachin Baby 107 batting."Nagaland v Meghalaya: Eight wickets for Sanjay now! Nagaland 98/8 after 34.5 overs.Nagaland v Meghalaya: Meghalaya's Sanjay just doesn't stop as the annihilation continues! He has taken seven of the seven wickets of Nagaland for 30 runs now. Nagaland 79/7 after 28.6 overs.Tamil Nadu v Karnataka: Our correspondent S. Dinakar at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul updates: "Tamil Nadu was 54 without loss at lunch after dismissing Karnataka for 336 in its first innings on the second day of their Ranji Trophy match at Dindigul. For Tamil Nadu, R. Ashwin scalped four. K. Gowtham made a 39-ball 51 for Karnataka."Kerala vs Delhi: Our correspondent A. Vinod reports: "The pre lunch session on the second day turned to be a profitable one for Kerala which added 134 runs to its overnight total of 276 for three. At lunch, the home side is at 410 for five, with Sachin Baby batting on 103 and Salman Nizar on 46."Hyderabad vs Gujarat: Our reporter V. V. Subrahmanyam updates from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: "Gujarat scores 104 for four at lunch vs Hyderabad on second day in reply to the home team's 233."Kerala vs Delhi: Our correspondent A. Vinod reports: "The Kerala skipper Sachin Baby gets to his sixth championship century. It is indeed a captain's knock holding the innings together after the early fall of the wickets of Vishnu Vinod and Mohamed Azharudeen. Kerala 407 for five with Baby on 102 and Salmon Nizar on 44."Assam v Services: INNINGS BREAK: As Arup Das departs for a duck, Diwesh Guru Pathania claims a five-wicket haul. With that Assam finishes its innings at 162/10.Hyderabad vs Gujarat: Our correspondent V. V. Subrahmanyam updates from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: "Left arm spinner Mehdi Hasan strikes again 15 min before lunch Kathan Patel, lures to go for a lofted shot only to be caught behind the bowler, Gujarat 88 for 3."Tripura v Jharkhand: Jharkhand slips further to 59/6 in 20.5 overs. Anukul Roy removed for duck by A K Sarkar, trapped plumb in front.Chandigarh v Arunachal Pradesh: Manan Vohra [124(82)] walks, but not before he has destroyed Arunachal's bowling attack. Chandigarh 392/2 after 60.2 overs.Hyderabad vs Gujarat: Our correspondent V. V. Subrahmanyam updates from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: Gujarat loses second wicket of Bhargav Merai to left arm spinner Mehdi Hasan eding to slip fielder - 65 for two in 19th over.Assam v Services: Lunch time! Assam walks into the Day 2 lunch at 155/8 in 62 overs. The first ball of the last over saw Riyan Parag fall to a Shadab Nazar delivery for 66.Baroda v Mumbai: INNINGS BREAK: Baroda heaves a sigh of relief! All-rounder Shams Mulani takes the long walk contributing 89 runs (141 balls) to the mammoth first innings score of 431. Yusuf Pathan is the wicket-taker.Nagaland v Meghalaya: As Nagaland continues to struggle, five down at 43 after 16.4 overs, Sanjay bags a fifer, conceding just 20 runs inthe process.Tamil Nadu v Karnataka: INNINGS BREAK: Ravichandran Ashwin bags Karnataka's last wicket, also his fourth of the innings (33.4-10-79-4). Krishnappa Gowtham walks, having just reached his half-century. Karnataka 336/10.Andhra v Vidarbha: Confusions galore at Mulapadu! Naren Reddy throws the ball from the deep, as Sanjay Ramaswamy rushes to cover the remaining few yards, at the keeper's end. Andhra glovesman KS Bharat doesn't intervene as the ball crashes directly onto the stumps. An appeal to the square-leg umpire saw the latter mouthing "Not Out". Replays, however, suggest that Ramaswamy was, by some inches, just short of the line. Someone from the dressing room signals skipper Hanuma Vihatri, who goes up to have a chat with the umpire. A lengthy discussion follows and finally the third umpire is asked to intervene. The red light flashes but Ramaswamy, on 33 off 75, decides to stick to the pitch for a moment, before walking off. Vidarbha 61/3 after 25.5 overs.Rajasthan vs Punjab: Rajasthan will be a much relieved side, now that it has dismissed the dangerous Shubman Gill, cheaply for 12. Punjab 31/2 after 9 overs.Tripura v Jharkhand: Rana Datta - The man making all the difference at the MBB Stadium in Agartala! Jharkhand struggles at 27/4 after 9.3 overs, with Datta having taken all of the four wickets.Uttarakhand v Jammu and Kashmir: The first innings score of Uttarakhand might be 84, but will it let go of the points this easy? No, if you ask me... Sunny removes Suryansh Raina for four runs. J & K's score: 5/1, after 0.5 overs.Himachal v Saurashtra: INNINGS BREAK: With Jadeja's wicket and Vaibhav G Arora's six-wicket haul, we come to the end of Saurashtra's innings. The scoreboard reads 141/10.Uttarakhand v Jammu and Kashmir: It is Mudhasir again and with his fifer, it is game over for Uttarakhand. He wraps it all up for a mere 84!Uttarakhand v Jammu and Kashmir: Mohammed Mudhasir and Ram Dayal's figures of 12/4 and 28/4, respectively, sees Uttarakhand further slip to 75/9 in 30 overs.Hyderabad vs Gujarat: Mohammed Siraj strikes! 2.1 overs and we have the first wicket of Priyank Panchal. Gujarat 5/1.Andhra v Vidarbha: GOLDEN DUCK! This is a big, big wicket: Wasim Jaffer, playing in his 150th Ranji match, has edged it to the stumps. A shorter 'stump-to-stump line' delivery from left-arm bowler Stephen does the trick. He has bagged two off his last two now: Faiz Fazal being his first victim. The last time Jaffer was dismissed for a golden duck was in 2015.Himachal v Saurashtra: Saurashtra has lost hold of the script here as the ninth wicket falls. 12.3-4-21-5, Vaibhav Arora's bowling figures, shows exactly how effective the 21-year-old has been.Tamil Nadu v Karnataka: That is a big wicket! Vignesh gets rid of Shreyas Gopal for 35 (85 balls), caught behind, as N Jagadeesan makes no mistake. Karnataka 265/7 after 95.4 overs.Uttar Pradesh v Railways: INNINGS BREAK: Fifer alert! Yash Dayal takes the remaining two wickets to start the day on a good note for Uttar Pradesh. Railways - 253/10 in 85.3 overs (Dinesh Mor n.o. 91 off 131)Manipur v Mizoram: INNINGS BREAK: Moia completes his four-for with figures of 17.1-7-47-4, taking the wicket of Kishan. Manipur 289/10Tripura v Jharkhand: INNINGS BREAK: Tripura folds for 289. Rana Dutta is the last man to go, trapped in front by Ashish Kumar.Nagaland v Meghalaya: INNINGS BREAK: Stuart Binny finishes things off in style, castling Akash Kumar. Meghalaya 285/10 in 96.5 overs (Mark Ingty n.o. 18 off 53).Bihar v Pondicherry: Pondicherry loses its first wicket for 65 after 23.1 overs. Anand Subramanian departs, making 41 off 70 balls, castled by the 33-year-old Ashutosh Aman.Tripura v Jharkhand: WICKET! Over: 78.1 Harmeet Singh 56(81) ct Md Nazim b Ajay Yadav, Tripura 265/9 #TPAvJHA @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 10, 2019 Andhra v Vidarbha: Pitch Report by Pragyan Ojha and Amol Muzumdar - "Nothing has happened with the pitch. Absolutely flat deck. A little bit of something in the morning, but it will be a batsman's paradise there on. Yesterday's live grass has turned grey. Little bit of something for the spinners, some bounce and turn, if they get the ball in the right areas."Manipur v Mizoram: Yet another superb performance by a bowler. Mizoram's Bobby Zothansanga completes a five-wicket haul (25.2-7-80-5) with the wicket of none other than yesterday's eight-wicket star Rex Singh. Rex complements his fine performance with the ball with a 77-ball 65. A one man show for Manipur?Assam v Services: Not the start Assam wanted on Day 2. Gokul Sharma, who played a patient knock of 39 off 95 deliveries departs, leaving Assam struggling at 92/4 after 36.2 overs. Diwesh Gurdev Pathania takes the wicket. TODAY'S MATCHESMatchesVenuesGroupAssam v ServicesACA Stadium, Barsapara, GuwahatiElite CManipur v MizoramVideocon Ground, KolkataPlateNagaland v MeghalayaNagaland Cricket Stadium, SovimaPlateTripura v JharkhandMBB Stadium, AgartalaElite CBihar v PondicherryMoin ul haq stadium, PatnaPlateChhattisgarh v OdishaShaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, RaipurElite CHyderabad v Gujarat (PREVIEW)Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, HyderabadElite A and BKerala v Delhi (PREVIEW)St. Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, TrivandrumElite A and BRajasthan v PunjabSawai Mansingh Stadium, JaipurElite A and BAndhra v Vidarbha (PREVIEW)Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, MulapaduElite A and BHimachal v SaurashtraHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, DharamsalaElite A and BTamil Nadu v Karnataka (PREVIEW)NPR College Ground, DindigulElite A and BUttar Pradesh v RailwaysVictoria Park Stadium, MeerutElite A and BBaroda v MumbaiReliance Cricket Stadium, VadodaraElite A and BHaryana v MaharashtraChaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, LahliElite CUttarakhand v Jammu and KashmirAbhimanyu Cricket Academy, DehradunElite CChandigarh v Arunachal PradeshCricket Stadium, Sector-16, ChandigarhPlateGoa v SikkimGoa Cricket Association Academy, PorvorimPlate SEASON PREVIEWRelevance and context. These are the oft-used terms when it comes to discussing the fate of Test cricket in an era of instant results. When it comes to the 86th Ranji Trophy, which starts on Monday with 19 matches scheduled to get underway in the opening league round, one can’t help but wonder whether the biggest edition — at least in terms of the number of participating teams — will also struggle to find relevance and context over the next three months.With the overbearing emergence of India A tours, the Ranji Trophy is no longer the most important tournament for a domestic cricketer to knock on the doors of the national selectors and get a call-up in the Test squad. Also, India’s international fixtures are so dominated by white-ball cricket in 2020 that the Ranji Trophy performances are hardly going to matter in the larger scheme of things.Read | Ranji Trophy in numbers: the stats you need to knowIndia is not scheduled to play a Test match at home until February, 2021. Besides, after the two Tests in New Zealand in February-March, Virat Kohli’s men could well wear whites only in November, in Australia. As a result, the Ranji Trophy this time around is most likely going to be about cricketers ‘playing for pride’ and to stake a claim for soon-to-be-introduced domestic contracts.No wonder then that during the week-long gap between the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Ranji Trophy, most Ranji teams saw Indian Premier League (IPL) aspirants prefer to skip training at the cost of pre-auction trials organised by virtually all the IPL franchisees.Hat-trick or treble?Despite the oddities, the cricket connoisseurs will be hoping either for a rare hat-trick or the first treble in the history of domestic cricket to be achieved in March, 2020. No team except Bombay — which won 15 successive triumphs from 1958-59 to 1972-73 — has won three titles in a row. Vidarbha — with captain Faiz Fazal and coach Chandrakant Pandit at the helm — is hoping to join the domestic powerhouse to achieve the rare feat. With the core of the team having virtually remained the same for the third season in succession, Vidarbha can well continue to stamp its supremacy on the coveted trophy yet again.Read | Ranji Trophy 2019-20 FAQsThe biggest challenge Vidarbha will face will be by Karnataka. The southern giant has already maintained a clean record, having swept the white-ball season with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumphs. It will be hoping to become the first team to complete the treble of inter-State titles in a season by winning Ranji.Only if one of these two teams emerges champion will the Ranji Trophy’s 86th edition not lack in relevance or context.de