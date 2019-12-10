Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Mumbai, Manipur, Railways assert control after day two

Elite Group C: Uttarakhand 84 & 18/3 needs 385 more runs to win against Jammu and Kashmir 182/10 & 304/10

Elite Group B: Saurashtra 141 & 96/3 needs 66 more runs to win against Himachal Pradesh 120/10 & 182/10

Elite Group A: Kerala 525/9 vs Delhi at stumps on day two

LIVE UPDATES

Tamil Nadu v Karnataka: Our correspondent S. Dinakar reports: Tamil Nadu is 165 for four and bad light has brought a premature end to play on day two. Dinesh Karthik (23 not out) and N. Jagadeesan (6 not out) are the overnight batsmen, while Tamil Nadu still trails Karnataka (336/10) by 171 runs

Kerala vs Delhi: Our correspondent A. Vinod reports: Anuj Rawat is clean bowled by Kerala trumpcard bowler Jalaj Saxena for 15 and Delhi is reduced to 17 for two.

Gujarat vs Hyderabad: Our correspondent V. V. Subrahmanyam reports. Hyderabad left arm spinner Mehdi Hasan takes the wicket of Piyush Chawla also for his fourth victim as Gujarat slip to 257 for seven.

Kerala vs Delhi: Our correspondent A. Vinod reports: Delhi loses its first wicket as Kunel Chandela is caught behind by Azharuddeen off Sunl Warrier. Skipper Dhruv Shorey is the new batsman. Delhi 15/1

Gujarat loses Axar Patel, 257 for six vs Hyderabad

Gujarat vs Hyderabad: Our correspondent V. V. Subrahmanyam reports. Brilliant, diving catch to his right by substitute Saaketh Sai Ram at first slip off Mohd Siraj denies a thoroughly deserving century to Manpreet Juneja (94). The batsman went for a drive on off stump, little away from his body only to edge it Gujarat 247 for five

Kerala vs Delhi: Our correspondent A. Vinod reports: Sachin Baby has declared after Kerala posts 525 for the loss of nine wickets.

Gujarat takes lead in the 67th over, 236 for four in reply to Hyderabad's 233 in Hyderabad

Gujarat vs Hyderabad: Our correspondent V. V. Subrahmanyam reports. Ruhul Bhatt scores a fifty to take Gujarat close to taking first innings lead, 230 for four with Juneja batting on 86 - in reply to Hyderabad's 233

Kerala vs Delhi: Our correspondent A. Vinod reports: Sachin Baby 's innings finally comes to an end as the Kerala skipper is bowled by Lalith Yadav for 155. Kerala is 505 for eight and Sandeep Warrier is the new batsman.

End of Innings: Odisha - 215/9 in 76.4 overs vs Chhattisgarh

Tamil Nadu v Karnataka: Our correspondent S. Dinakar reports. Tamil Nadu was 128 for three, replying to Karnataka's 336, at Tea on the second day of their Ranji clash in Dindigul. Off-spinner K. Gowtham claimed all three wickets, trapping M. Vijay (42) leg-before, having the left-handed Abhinav Mukund (47) caught behind and winning a contentious leg-before verdict against Vijay Shankar.

Gujarat vs Hyderabad: Our correspondent V. V. Subrahmanyam reports. Manpreet Juneja's enterprising unbeaten 68 takes Gujarat to 199 for four at tea against Hyderabad in reply to home team's 233 in the first innings. With Bhatt, Juneja put in 100 runs for the fifth wicket and going strong

Baroda vs Mumbai: Kedar Devdhar scores a fine unbeaten century but Yusuf Pathan falls to a poor shot for just two runs. At tea Baroda 192/5

Kerala vs Delhi: Our correspondent A. Vinod reports: At tea on the second day, Kerala 502 for seven in its first innings.

Kerala vs Delhi: Our correspondent A. Vinod reports: Kerala 500 for seven in 155 overs. Baby 152 while Sijomon Joseph is yet to open his account.

Kerala vs Delhi: Our correspondent A. Vinod reports: Kerala skipper Sachin Baby gets to his 150 with a cheeky single off Tejas Baroka.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka: Huge wicket as Vijay Shankar departs for 12 and Tamil Nadu is in a spot of bother. TN 110/3 in 39 overs.

Uttar Pradesh v Railways: Railways' Himangshu Sangwan takes seven! Yet another day dominated by the bowlers. UP skipper Ankit Rajpoot is his last victim, falling for a duck. UP 101/9 after 37.5 overs.

Kerala vs Delhi: Our correspondent A. Vinod reports: "Salman Nizar gets to his fifty after providing admirable support to his skipper all morning. Kerala 418 for five, Sachin Baby 107 batting."

Nagaland v Meghalaya: Eight wickets for Sanjay now! Nagaland 98/8 after 34.5 overs.

Nagaland v Meghalaya: Meghalaya's Sanjay just doesn't stop as the annihilation continues! He has taken seven of the seven wickets of Nagaland for 30 runs now. Nagaland 79/7 after 28.6 overs.

Tamil Nadu v Karnataka: Our correspondent S. Dinakar at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul updates: "Tamil Nadu was 54 without loss at lunch after dismissing Karnataka for 336 in its first innings on the second day of their Ranji Trophy match at Dindigul. For Tamil Nadu, R. Ashwin scalped four. K. Gowtham made a 39-ball 51 for Karnataka."

Kerala vs Delhi: Our correspondent A. Vinod reports: "The pre lunch session on the second day turned to be a profitable one for Kerala which added 134 runs to its overnight total of 276 for three. At lunch, the home side is at 410 for five, with Sachin Baby batting on 103 and Salman Nizar on 46."

Hyderabad vs Gujarat: Our reporter V. V. Subrahmanyam updates from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: "Gujarat scores 104 for four at lunch vs Hyderabad on second day in reply to the home team's 233."

Kerala vs Delhi: Our correspondent A. Vinod reports: "The Kerala skipper Sachin Baby gets to his sixth championship century. It is indeed a captain's knock holding the innings together after the early fall of the wickets of Vishnu Vinod and Mohamed Azharudeen. Kerala 407 for five with Baby on 102 and Salmon Nizar on 44."

Assam v Services: INNINGS BREAK: As Arup Das departs for a duck, Diwesh Guru Pathania claims a five-wicket haul. With that Assam finishes its innings at 162/10.

Hyderabad vs Gujarat: Our correspondent V. V. Subrahmanyam updates from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: "Left arm spinner Mehdi Hasan strikes again 15 min before lunch Kathan Patel, lures to go for a lofted shot only to be caught behind the bowler, Gujarat 88 for 3."

Tripura v Jharkhand: Jharkhand slips further to 59/6 in 20.5 overs. Anukul Roy removed for duck by A K Sarkar, trapped plumb in front.

Chandigarh v Arunachal Pradesh: Manan Vohra [124(82)] walks, but not before he has destroyed Arunachal's bowling attack. Chandigarh 392/2 after 60.2 overs.

Hyderabad vs Gujarat: Our correspondent V. V. Subrahmanyam updates from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: Gujarat loses second wicket of Bhargav Merai to left arm spinner Mehdi Hasan eding to slip fielder - 65 for two in 19th over.

Assam v Services: Lunch time! Assam walks into the Day 2 lunch at 155/8 in 62 overs. The first ball of the last over saw Riyan Parag fall to a Shadab Nazar delivery for 66.

Baroda v Mumbai: INNINGS BREAK: Baroda heaves a sigh of relief! All-rounder Shams Mulani takes the long walk contributing 89 runs (141 balls) to the mammoth first innings score of 431. Yusuf Pathan is the wicket-taker.

Nagaland v Meghalaya: As Nagaland continues to struggle, five down at 43 after 16.4 overs, Sanjay bags a fifer, conceding just 20 runs inthe process.

Tamil Nadu v Karnataka: INNINGS BREAK: Ravichandran Ashwin bags Karnataka's last wicket, also his fourth of the innings (33.4-10-79-4). Krishnappa Gowtham walks, having just reached his half-century. Karnataka 336/10.

Andhra v Vidarbha: Confusions galore at Mulapadu! Naren Reddy throws the ball from the deep, as Sanjay Ramaswamy rushes to cover the remaining few yards, at the keeper's end. Andhra glovesman KS Bharat doesn't intervene as the ball crashes directly onto the stumps. An appeal to the square-leg umpire saw the latter mouthing "Not Out". Replays, however, suggest that Ramaswamy was, by some inches, just short of the line. Someone from the dressing room signals skipper Hanuma Vihatri, who goes up to have a chat with the umpire. A lengthy discussion follows and finally the third umpire is asked to intervene. The red light flashes but Ramaswamy, on 33 off 75, decides to stick to the pitch for a moment, before walking off. Vidarbha 61/3 after 25.5 overs.

Rajasthan vs Punjab: Rajasthan will be a much relieved side, now that it has dismissed the dangerous Shubman Gill, cheaply for 12. Punjab 31/2 after 9 overs.

Tripura v Jharkhand: Rana Datta - The man making all the difference at the MBB Stadium in Agartala! Jharkhand struggles at 27/4 after 9.3 overs, with Datta having taken all of the four wickets.

Uttarakhand v Jammu and Kashmir: The first innings score of Uttarakhand might be 84, but will it let go of the points this easy? No, if you ask me... Sunny removes Suryansh Raina for four runs. J & K's score: 5/1, after 0.5 overs.

Himachal v Saurashtra: INNINGS BREAK: With Jadeja's wicket and Vaibhav G Arora's six-wicket haul, we come to the end of Saurashtra's innings. The scoreboard reads 141/10.

Uttarakhand v Jammu and Kashmir: It is Mudhasir again and with his fifer, it is game over for Uttarakhand. He wraps it all up for a mere 84!

Uttarakhand v Jammu and Kashmir: Mohammed Mudhasir and Ram Dayal's figures of 12/4 and 28/4, respectively, sees Uttarakhand further slip to 75/9 in 30 overs.

Hyderabad vs Gujarat: Mohammed Siraj strikes! 2.1 overs and we have the first wicket of Priyank Panchal. Gujarat 5/1.

Andhra v Vidarbha: GOLDEN DUCK! This is a big, big wicket: Wasim Jaffer, playing in his 150th Ranji match, has edged it to the stumps. A shorter 'stump-to-stump line' delivery from left-arm bowler Stephen does the trick. He has bagged two off his last two now: Faiz Fazal being his first victim. The last time Jaffer was dismissed for a golden duck was in 2015.

Himachal v Saurashtra: Saurashtra has lost hold of the script here as the ninth wicket falls. 12.3-4-21-5, Vaibhav Arora's bowling figures, shows exactly how effective the 21-year-old has been.

Tamil Nadu v Karnataka: That is a big wicket! Vignesh gets rid of Shreyas Gopal for 35 (85 balls), caught behind, as N Jagadeesan makes no mistake. Karnataka 265/7 after 95.4 overs.

Uttar Pradesh v Railways: INNINGS BREAK: Fifer alert! Yash Dayal takes the remaining two wickets to start the day on a good note for Uttar Pradesh. Railways - 253/10 in 85.3 overs (Dinesh Mor n.o. 91 off 131)

Manipur v Mizoram: INNINGS BREAK: Moia completes his four-for with figures of 17.1-7-47-4, taking the wicket of Kishan. Manipur 289/10

Tripura v Jharkhand: INNINGS BREAK: Tripura folds for 289. Rana Dutta is the last man to go, trapped in front by Ashish Kumar.

Nagaland v Meghalaya: INNINGS BREAK: Stuart Binny finishes things off in style, castling Akash Kumar. Meghalaya 285/10 in 96.5 overs (Mark Ingty n.o. 18 off 53).

Bihar v Pondicherry: Pondicherry loses its first wicket for 65 after 23.1 overs. Anand Subramanian departs, making 41 off 70 balls, castled by the 33-year-old Ashutosh Aman.

Tripura v Jharkhand: WICKET! Over: 78.1 Harmeet Singh 56(81) ct Md Nazim b Ajay Yadav, Tripura 265/9 #TPAvJHA @paytm #RanjiTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 10, 2019

Andhra v Vidarbha: Pitch Report by Pragyan Ojha and Amol Muzumdar - "Nothing has happened with the pitch. Absolutely flat deck. A little bit of something in the morning, but it will be a batsman's paradise there on. Yesterday's live grass has turned grey. Little bit of something for the spinners, some bounce and turn, if they get the ball in the right areas."

Manipur v Mizoram: Yet another superb performance by a bowler. Mizoram's Bobby Zothansanga completes a five-wicket haul (25.2-7-80-5) with the wicket of none other than yesterday's eight-wicket star Rex Singh. Rex complements his fine performance with the ball with a 77-ball 65. A one man show for Manipur?