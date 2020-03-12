Ranji Trophy: Limited DRS, the talk of the game 

The limited Decision Review System took centre stage on day four of the Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal at the SCA Khandheri stadium. The lack of ball-tracker that trapped Abhimanyu Easwaran on day three saved Wriddhiman Saha on Thursday.

Saurashtra used three out of four reviews with four more Bengal wickets to follow.

Saha, Chatterjee bat for life on day four

The DRS is bound to become the talk of the town if Bengal ends up winning the Ranji final. It needs 72 runs to secure a first-innings lead and thereby, victory.

Slow left-arm bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja is hopeful that his side can bowl the opponent out within 425, Saurashtra’s total. “The idea is to get them out as fast as possible. There is no concrete plan. If they take lead, match will be over, so we have to get them all out,” he told Sportstar after the day's play.

When Saha was finally dismissed, by Prerak Mankad, Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat broke into an animated celebration. “He was out before also, but umpire had declared not out. And it was important for us to break the partnership between Saha and Sudip Chatterjee. They were set, playing slow but stretching the innings. We started going for DRS to break that partnership. We took a chance but we were not successful then,” he added.

Saurashtra coach Karsan Ghavri batted for full DRS from the next season. “When they have the DRS, all the gadgets should be available. There are so many things that are not there.”

The match will begin at 9.15 am on day five. There will be no spectators as the health ministry has issued an advisory against public gathering to control the coronavirus threat.