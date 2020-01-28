Century of first-class matches for Uday Kaul

He began his journey in 2000 with an under-14 match against Jammu and Kashmir at Patiala. It was a modest start to a career which scaled a notable peak on Monday when Uday Kaul played his 100th first-class match on Monday against Pondicherry.

“Never thought I would travel this far. It has been a memorable journey. I have had ups and downs but little complaints against anyone. Punjab gave me the platform and now Chandigarh has extended my career. I am indebted to both,” said Kaul.

Son of cricketer Tej and gymnast Sandhya, Kaul’s younger brother, seamer Siddharth, played for India. “I take pride in what my brother has achieved. I had also aspired but the competition was stiff,” said Kaul, who made his Ranji Trophy debut in December 2005 against Hyderabad.

With an aggregate of 6309 runs thus far, including 17 centuries and 32 half-centuries, Kaul understands he has an important role to play for Chandigarh, in its debut season. “It’s a stage from where I have to guide my young teammates. I know I can help them improve and cope with the challenges. There is so much to learn for me too.”

Kaul was mentored by seniors like Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh. “They were huge influence on my cricket along with my parents. There were times when I would feel low after a failure but they backed me. I was fortunate to have such stalwarts to guide me.”

For Kaul, some of the best moments came against the strong Karnataka attack. In four matches against Karnataka, he hit three half centuries and a century. “My father always wanted me to give my best against the best. I also remember centuries against Uttar Pradesh and Railways in difficult batting conditions (in Mohali and Kanpur).”

Kaul, 33, shifted to Chandigarh after playing his final match for Punjab in Amritsar against Bengal in November 2017. He missed a season before Chandigarh offered him a chance. His first-class appearances included seven Duleep Trophy appearances and two fixtures against West Indies 'A' in 2013.