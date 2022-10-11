Delhi became the first team to use the new Impact Player strategy in domestic Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy 2022-23 season on Tuesday.

Off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen became the first Impact Player as he replaced Delhi opener Hiten Dalal, who made 47 off 27 balls as his side posted 167 for seven against Manipur in Jaipur.

The 22-year-old Shokeen, who played for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022, replaced Dalal during Manipur’s chase. Shokeen recorded figures of 2/13 in three overs as Delhi restricted the opposition to 96 for seven for a 71-run win.

Mumbai also used the Impact Player strategy as Sairaj Patil replaced seamer Dhawal Kulkarni in the second innings but did not bat in his team’s nine-wicket win against Mizoram.

The BCCI introduced the Impact Player rule in this men’s T20 tournament season on a trial basis before it could be implemented in the IPL.

How does the Impact Player system work?

Each team can name four substitutes in the team sheets at the toss, and only one of them can be used as an Impact Player during the match. Both teams can use only one Impact Player. The move is not mandatory.

The Impact Player can replace any player in the starting XI before the 14th over of an innings. The captain, the head coach or the manager has to notify the on-field or the fourth umpire before the end of the 14th over. A batting team can introduce an Impact Player at the fall of a wicket or during the innings break. After the introduction of an Impact Player in a match, the player can bat and may bowl his full quota of four overs in an uninterrupted innings.

In case a player retires hurt, Impact Player can be introduced only at the end of the over in progress and is eligible to bat. In any situation, only 11 players can bat. The strategy cannot be used in a shortened match that is less than 10 overs.