Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Day 3 Results, Top Batting and Bowling Performances: Shaw smashes 134 for Mumbai, Umran Malik picks four wickets

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) - the domestic T20 championship’s day three was played on Friday with 18 matches being played across five cities in the country.

Here is a look at all the results and top performers from the third day of action on October 14

Group A (Rajkot) Uttarakhand vs Madhya Pradesh: Uttarakhand 194/2 (20 overs) beat Madhya Pradesh 144/9 (20 overs) by 50 runs Mumbai vs Assam: Mumbai 230/2 (20 overs) beat Assam 169 (19.3 overs) by 61 runs Vidarbha vs Mizoram: Vidarbha 192/6 (20 overs) beat Mizoram 78/6 (20 overs) by 114 runs Railways vs Rajasthan: Rajasthan 167/6 (20 overs) beat Railways 159/8 (20 overs) by eight runs

Group B (Jaipur) Tripura vs Punjab: Punjab 119/1 (15 overs) beat Tripura 118/7 (20 overs) by nine wickets Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh 102/2 (17 overs) beat Delhi 99 (19.5 overs) by eight wickets Manipur vs Puducherry: Manipura 125/7 (20 overs) beat Puducherry 122/5 by three runs Goa vs Hyderabad: Hyderabad 177/6 (20) beat Goa 140 all out (18.5 overs) by 37 runs

Group C (Chandigarh) Meghalaya vs Karnataka: Karnataka 90/1 (10.1 overs) beat Meghalaya by nine wickets Haryana vs Kerala: Kerala 132/7 (19 overs) beat Haryana 131/7 (20 overs) by three wickets Arunachal Pradesh vs Services: Services 76/1 (9 overs) beat Arunachal Pradesh 75 (19.4 overs) by nine wickets Jammu & Kashmir vs Maharashtra: Maharashtra 176/7 (19.3 overs) beat Jammu and Kashmir 175/5 (20 overs) by three wickets

Group D (Indore) Saurashtra vs Nagaland: Saurashtra 203/2 (20 overs) beat Nagaland 106/5 (20 overs) by 97 runs Himachal Pradesh vs Bihar: Himachal Pradesh 179/7 (20 overs) beat Bihar 150/6 (20 overs) by 29 runs Baroda vs Gujarat: Gujarat 156/8 (20 overs) beat Baroda 153 all out (20 overs) by two wickets

Group E (Lucknow) Sikkim vs Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu 80/1 (9.4 overs) beat Sikkim 79 (20 overs) by nine wickets Jharkhand vs Chandigarh: Chandigarh 107/1 (17.3 overs) beat Jharkhand 106/9 (20 overs) by nine wickets Bengal vs Odisha: Bengal 87/2 (14.3 overs) beat Odisha 86 all out (18.1 overs) by eight wickets

Top Batting Performances Kunal Chandela (Uttarakhand) - (59*, 24b, 5x4, 4x6) - Uttarakhand beat Madhya Pradesh by 50 runs Wriddhiman Saha (Tripura) - (62, 55b, 6x4, 1x6) - Tripura lost to Punjab by nine wickets Cheteshwar Pujara (Saurashtra) - (62, 35b, 9x4, 2x6) - Saurashtra beat Nagaland by 97 runs Samarth Vyas (Saurashtra) - (97*, 51b, 7x4, 7x6) - Saurashtra beat Nagaland by 97 runs Prithvi Shaw (Mumbai) - (134, 61b, 13x4, 9x6) - Mumbai beat Assam by 61 runs Manan Vohra (Chandigarh) - (72*, 66b, 8x4, 2x6) - Chandigarh beat Jharkhand by nine wickets N Jagadeesan (Tamil Nadu) - (58*, 35b, 6x4, 3x6) - Tamil Nadu beat Sikkim by nine wickets Abdul Samad (J&K) - (55, 33b, 4x4, 3x6) - Maharashtra beat J&K by three wickets Rahul Tripathi (Maharashtra) - (59, 32b, 6x4, 3x6) - Maharashtra beat J&K by three wickets Krunal Pandya (Baroda) - (57, 38b, 5x4, 2x6) - Baroda lost to Gujarat by two wickets Shivam Chaudhary (Railways) - (70, 55b, 7x4, 1x6) - Railways lost to Rajasthan by eight runs Tilak Varma (Hyderabad) - (62, 46b, 6x4, 2x6) - Hyderabad beat Goa by 37 runs

Top Bowling Performances Rajan (Uttarakhand) - 4/17 - Uttarakhand beat Madhya Pradesh by 50 runs Siddharth Kaul (Punjab) - 3/33 - Punjab beat Tripura by nine wickets V Vyshak (Karnataka) - 3/5 - Karnataka beat Meghalaya by nine wickets Rahul Tewatia (Haryana) - 3/18 - Haryana lost to Kerala by three wickets Gurinder Singh (Chandigarh) - 4/20 - Chandigarh beat Jharkhand by nine wickets Sandeep Sharma (Chandigarh) - 3/16 - Chandigarh beat Jharkhand by nine wickets Shivam Mavi (Uttar Pradesh) - 4/14 - Uttar Pradesh beat Delhi by eight wickets R Sai Kishore (Tamil Nadu) - 3/7 - Tamil Nadu beat Sikkim by nine wickets Umran Malik (J&K) - 4/27 - J&K lost to Maharashtra by three wickets Ninad Rathva (Baroda) - 3/4 - Baroda lost to Gujarat by two wickets Aniket Choudhary (Rajasthan) - 3/25 - Rajasthan beat Railways by eight runs Khaleel Ahmed (Rajasthan) - 2/31 - Rajasthan beat Railways by eight runs Arjun Tendulkar (Goa) - 4/10 - Goa lost to Hyderabad by 30 runs T Ravi Teja (Hyderabad) - 4/20 - Hyderabad beat Goa by 30 runs Mukesh Kumar (Bengal) - 3/12 - Bengal beat Odisha by eight wickets Writtick Chatterjee (Bengal) - 2/4 - Bengal beat Odisha by eight wickets

- Players mentioned in bold letters have played for India in different formats