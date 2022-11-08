M. Shahrukh Khan gave the visiting Bangladesh XI a taste of his freewheeling strokeplay as he slammed a brilliant unbeaten 100 (69b, 7x4, 4x6) to power Tamil Nadu to a 58-run win (DLS method) in the second one-day match on Tuesday and help his side take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

Asked to bat first, TN made a massive 306 for seven in 47 overs riding on Shahrukh’s ton after the game was reduced by three overs due to a brief rain interruption.

Set a revised target of 310, Bangladesh opener Mohammad Saif Hasan (30) tried to give his side a brisk start. He went after the TN pacers hitting three sixes and two boundaries.

However, once Sanjay Yadav had him caught at deep midwicket, with J. Kousik taking a brilliant diving catch running across, the visitor’s chase went off rails as it was reduced to 67 for five in the 14th over.

Later, Tawhid Hiridoy made a valiant unbeaten 73 (75b, 6x4, 1x6). Bad light forced the match to be called off after 40 overs with Bangladesh well short of the par score of 253.

Earlier, L. Suryapprakash (42), B. Sai Sudharsan (40) and B. Indrajith (20) threw away promising starts as they were all run out.

Shahrukh Khan then took charge of the innings starting watchfully before he gradually shifted gears after getting to his half-century. Resuming after the rain break, Shahrukh cut loose as he went after the Bangladesh spinners and took only 22 balls to get to his second fifty, pocketing 16 runs in the final over to get to his landmark.

Live telecast

The next two matches of this series are to be played on November 10 and 11, with a young TN team and will be shown on the FanCode app and website.