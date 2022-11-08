Domestic

Shahrukh powers Tamil Nadu to 58-run win over Bangladesh XI

S. Dipak Ragav
Chennai 08 November, 2022 19:06 IST
Chennai 08 November, 2022 19:06 IST
Shahrukh Khan of Tamil Nadu en route to his 100 during the second one day match against Bangaladesh XI at MAC Stadium.

Shahrukh Khan of Tamil Nadu en route to his 100 during the second one day match against Bangaladesh XI at MAC Stadium. | Photo Credit: R RAGU

M. Shahrukh Khan gave the visiting Bangladesh XI a taste of his freewheeling strokeplay as he slammed a brilliant unbeaten 100 (69b, 7x4, 4x6) to power Tamil Nadu to a 58-run win (DLS method) in the second one-day match on Tuesday and help his side take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

Set a revised target of 310, Bangladesh opener Mohammad Saif Hasan (30) tried to give his side a brisk start. He went after the TN pacers hitting three sixes and two boundaries. 

However, once Sanjay Yadav had him caught at deep midwicket, with J. Kousik taking a brilliant diving catch running across, the visitor’s chase went off rails as it was reduced to 67 for five in the 14th over. 

Later, Tawhid Hiridoy made a valiant unbeaten 73 (75b, 6x4, 1x6). Bad light forced the match to be called off after 40 overs with Bangladesh well short of the par score of 253. 

Earlier, L. Suryapprakash (42), B. Sai Sudharsan (40) and B. Indrajith (20) threw away promising starts as they were all run out. 

Shahrukh Khan then took charge of the innings starting watchfully before he gradually shifted gears after getting to his half-century. Resuming after the rain break, Shahrukh cut loose as he went after the Bangladesh spinners and took only 22 balls to get to his second fifty, pocketing 16 runs in the final over to get to his landmark.

Live telecast

The next two matches of this series are to be played on November 10 and 11, with a young TN team and will be shown on the FanCode app and website.

The scores:
Tamil Nadu XI 306/7 in 47 overs (L. Suryapprakash 42, B. Sai Sudharsan 40, M. Shahrukh Khan 100 n.o., R. Sanjay Yadav 39 n.o.) bt Bangladesh XI 194/6 in 40 overs (Mohammed Saif Hassan 30, Tawhid Hiridoy 73 n.o., Jaker Ali Anik 36 n.o.). TN won by 58 runs on DLS method. 

