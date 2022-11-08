T20 World Cup

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup: England sweats over Mark Wood and Dawid Malan’s fitness ahead of semifinal

Meanwhile, Dawid Malan is set to miss the clash due to a groin injury. Phil Salt is his likely replacement.

Team Sportstar
08 November, 2022 16:06 IST
England’s Mark Wood pulled up stiff at training on Tuesday.

England’s Mark Wood pulled up stiff at training on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AFP

England is sweating on the fitness of pacer Mark Wood ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal against India in Adelaide on Thursday. According to a report in The Telegraph, Wood pulled up stiff at training on Tuesday.

Wood has taken nine wickets at 7.71 since the tournament began. If he were to miss the game, Chris Jordan could feature in the Playing XI. Wood has been the fastest bowler on display, clocking an average speed of 92mph. The semifinal will be played on a used wicket.

