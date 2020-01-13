Recalled Dwayne Bravo can be a 'mentor' for Windies death bowlers

Dwayne Bravo can act as a mentor to boost West Indies' death bowling after earning a recall for their Twenty20 international series against Ireland, according to lead selector Roger Harper.

The veteran all-rounder announced he was coming out of international retirement for T20s last December in the hope of playing at the T20 World Cup in Australia this year.

SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT - DWAYNE BRAVO BACK IN WEST INDIES COLOURS TO FACE IRELAND IN THE T20I SERIES! #WIvIRE #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/krvHXKCMfR — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) January 12, 2020

Bravo last represented the Windies against Pakistan in September 2016 and has 1,142 runs and 52 wickets in 66 T20Is.

Speaking about Bravo's recall, Harper said it was his work with the ball that was key in the decision.

"Dwayne Bravo was recalled with the specific intention of bolstering our 'death' bowling, which was identified as an area that really needs improving," he said.

"His record in this department speaks for itself. He will also be able to act as a mentor to the other 'death' bowlers and lend his experience wherever needed."

Jason Holder is rested for the three-match series, while all-rounder Rovman Powell is recalled.