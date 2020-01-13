CA Chairman: Here to break ice with Ganguly and take India-Australia cricket relations forward

A Cricket Australia (CA) delegation, led by its chairman Earl Eddings, is set to meet the new BCCI administration on the sidelines of the limited-overs series between India and Australia, starting in Mumbai on Tuesday.



There were talks that India's tour of Australia in 2021 could become the first series ever to feature more than one day-night Test. But Eddings has denied having talks about day-night Tests.



"There's no formal agenda... Just getting to know each other well, have a dialogue and welcome Sourav (Ganguly) in his new role," Eddings told Sportstar.



"It's great to see a player of that stature giving back to the game... we have an ODI match here (Mumbai), so it made perfect sense to come over and have a chat. There's a place for it at the right time and right spot," he added.

Meanwhile, the ICC's cricket committee, currently chaired by Anil Kumble, is all set to meet in Dubai in March, where it is expected to mull the possibility of making four-day Tests mandatory.



However, Eddings feels the discussion is still in the early stages. "I'm a bit of a traditionalist at heart, so wouldn't want to tinker with it (five-day cricket) too much. I believe the ICC is sitting down to have a chat in March but there's no formal text around this thing yet," he said.



"It's good to see cricketers voicing their views on the subject. As administrators, it's our job to do what's in the best interest of the game, and at the opportune time we will have a chat with all the stakeholders. It's still to early."