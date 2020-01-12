Cricket Cricket ICC U-19 World Cup warm-up: India thumps Afghanistan by 211 runs Yashasvi Jaiswal’s half-century and Kartik Tyagi’s three-wicket haul were the highlights of India’s resounding 211-run win against Afghanistan. PTI Pretoria, SOUTH AFRICA 12 January, 2020 22:15 IST India U-19 side with the Quadrangular series trophy which it won earlier this month. [File Photo] - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT PTI Pretoria, SOUTH AFRICA 12 January, 2020 22:15 IST Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s half-century and pacer Kartik Tyagi’s three-wicket haul were the highlights of India’s resounding 211-run win against Afghanistan in an U-19 World Cup encounter here on Sunday.Batting first, India colts scored 255 for 8 in 50 overs with Jaiswal scoring 69 off 97 balls and NT Tilak Verma hitting 55 before retiring.In reply, Afghanistan was shot out for 44 in 17.5 overs with Tyagi (3/10) being pick of the bowlers. Akash Singh, Shubhang Hegde and Sushant Mishra getting a couple of wickets each.Brief Scores: India 255/8 in 50 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 69, NT Tilak Verma 55). Afghanistan 44 (Kartik Tyagi 3/10). India won by 211 runs. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.