India tour of NZ: Shami, Rohit return to T20I squad

The M.S.K. Prasad-led national selection committee has named a 16-member T20I squad for the five-match series against New Zealand starting January 24 in Auckland.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Mohammed Shami have returned to the squad, with Sanju Samson making way for Rohit.

Shami and Rohit had been rested for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Navdeep Saini, playing in place of Shami, finished as the highest wicket-taker in the series and Samson ended a five-year wait to return to the playing XI after featuring in the third T20I in Pune.

Tamil Nadu's Vijay Shankar has replaced Hardik Pandya in the India A squad for the shadow tour after the Baroda all-rounder failed a fitness test before the departure to New Zealand.

India squad for New Zealand T20I series: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, K.L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal