CAB president confident of renovating Eden Gardens in time for World Cup

Notwithstanding its limitations to make changes to the Eden Gardens, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is confident of renovating the iconic venue and making it ready for the World Cup this year.

The CAB, which completed the renovation of the press box, media lounge and corporate boxes prior to the Indian Premier League (IPL), is refurbishing the Club House and other parts of the stadium, which will host five matches.

“As it is spread out, the view is better from any block at the Eden. We have already started working on the restrooms (for fans). We can’t build a new stadium as the lease with the Army is over. We are trying to get it renewed. Before that, we can’t do any demolition. Renovation, which in their (Army’s) view is replacement, is possible,” said CAB president Snehasish Ganguly.

The CAB chief was pleased that Eden Gardens got to host a World Cup semifinal after 1996. “We had to wait a long time for the semifinal. I must thank (BCCI secretary) Jay Shah. I had a discussion with him, I showed him the design (of the renovation plans) and he was convinced.”

Having hosted the India-Pakistan match in the 2016 T20 World Cup, Ganguly said his association would be able to smoothly conduct two matches involving Pakistan. If Pakistan – for which Kolkata was the most preferred venue – qualifies for the semifinals, then it will again play at the Eden.

“We are prepared to take on any challenge. I am confident we will handle it in a smooth manner,” said Ganguly.