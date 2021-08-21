Rameez Raja could replace Ehsan Mani as PCB chairman

Commentator and former Pakistan Test captain Rameez Raja could replace Ehsan Mani as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Media reports said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also patron-in-chief of the board, decided against giving Mani an extension after his term ends in August.

"In the next few days, the PM will send two names to the PCB's governing board for the chairman's election and the members will elect one of them as the chairman," a source in the PCB confirmed.

According to the source, Rameez could be one of two candidates for the prestigious position but nothing yet was confirmed.

Initially, the names of Mani and Asad Ali Khan (a senior bureaucrat), had been mentioned as the two candidates for the chairmanship but now, the PM had decided to go for a former captain, according to the source.

'Ideal candidate'

"Rameez appears to be the ideal candidate as he is well educated, well-versed, and has international contacts due to his long years as a commentator. He has also remained CEO of the board in the past and only left due to his time pressing commitments," the source noted.

Imran Khan, himself a former captain under whom Rameez played and was part of the 1992 World Cup, feels it is time a former player ran the cricketing affairs in the country. According to another source, said Ehan Mani had also expressed reluctance to continue for another term due to health issues.

The government and the board have already appointed a retired judge - Azmat Sheikh - as the election commissioner to conduct the election process for the chairman's post.