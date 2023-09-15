MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs NZ LIVE Score, 4th ODI: Latest scorecard, match streaming updates; Malan’s century takes England past 200 vs New Zealand

ENG vs NZ, 4th ODI: Get all the updates, scorecard and commentary from the fourth ODI between England and New Zealand in London on Friday. 

Updated : Sep 15, 2023 19:39 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Dawid Malan during the 4th ODI between England and New Zealand.
Dawid Malan during the 4th ODI between England and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Dawid Malan during the 4th ODI between England and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England and New Zealand lock horns in the fourth One-Day International at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Friday.

Follow all the updates from the fourth ODI between England vs New Zealand through the scoreboard.

FOLLOW ENG vs NZ 4th ODI SCORECARD

TOSS: England chose to bat.

TEAMS:
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ben Lister
England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

Series: England vs New Zealand in England 2023

Match details: England vs New Zealand 4th ODI

Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

ENG vs NZ Live Streaming Info:

The fourth ODI between England and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on the Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app at 5:00 PM IST.

