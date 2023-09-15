ENG vs NZ LIVE Score, 4th ODI: Latest scorecard, match streaming updates; Malan’s century takes England past 200 vs New Zealand

England and New Zealand lock horns in the fourth One-Day International at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Friday.
Follow all the updates from the fourth ODI between England vs New Zealand through the scoreboard.
FOLLOW ENG vs NZ 4th ODI SCORECARD
TOSS: England chose to bat.
TEAMS:
Series: England vs New Zealand in England 2023
Match details: England vs New Zealand 4th ODI
Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London
ENG vs NZ Live Streaming Info:
The fourth ODI between England and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on the Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app at 5:00 PM IST.
