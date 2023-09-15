MagazineBuy Print

Tim Southee suffers thumb fracture, World Cup campaign in doubt

NZC added that batter Finn Allen, who also picked up an injury while on the pitch as a substitute fielder, had been “cleared of any fracture or break”.

Published : Sep 15, 2023 21:58 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Tim Southee reacts after being injured against England.
Tim Southee reacts after being injured against England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Tim Southee reacts after being injured against England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee’s World Cup participation is in doubt after New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said he had fractured a bone in his right thumb while fielding during the fourth and final one-day international against England on Friday.

“An x-ray has confirmed that Tim Southee dislocated and fractured a bone in his right thumb while attempting to take a catch in the 14th over of the 1st innings,” NZC said in a statement.

ALSO READ
SA vs AUS: Heinrich Klaasen hits 174, highest ODI score by No. 5 batter

“A timeline for his recovery will be established tomorrow when he undergoes further assessment.”

NZC added that batter Finn Allen, who also picked up an injury while on the pitch as a substitute fielder, had been “cleared of any fracture or break”.

New Zealand trails England 2-1 in the series. It next takes on Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series, which Southee was rested for.

Following its series against Bangladesh, New Zealand will face defending champion England in its opening game at the 50-overs World Cup in India. 

Related Topics

New Zealand vs England /

Tim Southee

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
