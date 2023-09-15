Tim Southee suffers thumb fracture, World Cup campaign in doubt

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee’s World Cup participation is in doubt after New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said he had fractured a bone in his right thumb while fielding during the fourth and final one-day international against England on Friday.
“An x-ray has confirmed that Tim Southee dislocated and fractured a bone in his right thumb while attempting to take a catch in the 14th over of the 1st innings,” NZC said in a statement.
“A timeline for his recovery will be established tomorrow when he undergoes further assessment.”
NZC added that batter Finn Allen, who also picked up an injury while on the pitch as a substitute fielder, had been “cleared of any fracture or break”.
New Zealand trails England 2-1 in the series. It next takes on Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series, which Southee was rested for.
Following its series against Bangladesh, New Zealand will face defending champion England in its opening game at the 50-overs World Cup in India.
