Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa conceded a whopping 113 runs during the fourth ODI against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

Australia which opted to field first was subject to a brutal onslaught from the South African batters, led by a blistering 57-ball hundred from Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller.

Zampa gave away nine sixes and eight fours during the innings with a 26-run 48th over against Miller and Klaasen. Zampa’s haul of nine maximums is the joint-second worst by a bowler in an innings. South Africa effectively racked up a mammoth 416 for five in 50 overs.

Zampa also equalled the dubious record of former Australia bowler Mick Lewis in delivering the joint-most expensive figures ever in an ODI. Lewis finished with figures of none for 113 against South Africa during the Proteas’ epochal 434-run chase in Johannesburg.

