Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa conceded a whopping 113 runs during the fourth ODI against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.
Australia which opted to field first was subject to a brutal onslaught from the South African batters, led by a blistering 57-ball hundred from Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller.
Zampa gave away nine sixes and eight fours during the innings with a 26-run 48th over against Miller and Klaasen. Zampa’s haul of nine maximums is the joint-second worst by a bowler in an innings. South Africa effectively racked up a mammoth 416 for five in 50 overs.
Zampa also equalled the dubious record of former Australia bowler Mick Lewis in delivering the joint-most expensive figures ever in an ODI. Lewis finished with figures of none for 113 against South Africa during the Proteas’ epochal 434-run chase in Johannesburg.
Most expensive ODI bowling figures
- 0-113 (10) - Adam Zampa - AUS v SA, 2023* - Centurion
- 0-113 (10) - Mick Lewis - AUS v SA, 2006 - Johannesburg
- 0-110 (10) - Wahab Riaz - PAK v ENG, 2016 - Nottingham
- 0-110 (9) - Rashid Khan - AFG v ENG, 2019 - Manchester
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 89/3 (20); Shubman Gill completes fifty
- SA vs AUS: Adam Zampa concedes 113 runs in 10 overs, equals most expensive ODI bowling figures
- SA vs AUS LIVE Score, 4th ODI Scorecard, commentary and streaming updates: Klaasen’s 174 takes South Africa to 416 in 50 overs vs Australia
- SA vs AUS: Heinrich Klaasen hits 174, highest ODI score by No. 5 batter
- India vs Bangladesh Live Scorecard, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Streaming info; BAN 265/8; Rahul dismissed after stand with Gill
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE