  • 0-113 (10) - Adam Zampa - AUS v SA, 2023* - Centurion
  • 0-113 (10) - Mick Lewis - AUS v SA, 2006 - Johannesburg
  • 0-110 (10) - Wahab Riaz - PAK v ENG, 2016 - Nottingham
  • 0-110 (9) - Rashid Khan - AFG v ENG, 2019 - Manchester