MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

SA vs AUS LIVE Score, 4th ODI Scorecard, commentary and streaming updates: South Africa eyes 2nd win

SA vs AUS LIVE Score, 4th ODI: Get all the live updates, scorecard and commentary from the fourth ODI between South Africa and Australia in Centurion on Friday.

Updated : Sep 15, 2023 17:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Quinton de Kock in action.
Quinton de Kock in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Quinton de Kock in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

South Africa and Australia lock horns in the fourth One-Day International at Centurion on Friday.

Follow all the updates from the fourth ODI between South Africa and Australia through the scoreboard.

FOLLOW SA vs AUS 4th ODI SCORECARD

TOSS: Australia chose to field.

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Michael Neser, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Series: South Africa vs Australia in South Africa, 2023

Match details: South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

SA vs AUS Live streaming info:

The fourth ODI between South Africa and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode app at 4:30 PM IST.

Related Topics

South Africa vs Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: BAN 161/5 (34); Shakib dismissed after 100-stand - IND vs BAN updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs NZ LIVE Score, 4th ODI: Latest scorecard, match streaming updates; England bats first
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs AUS LIVE Score, 4th ODI Scorecard, commentary and streaming updates: South Africa eyes 2nd win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jamshedpur FC ISL schedule: Jamshedpur to begin ISL 10 campaign at Kolkata against East Bengal on Sep 25
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rubiales denies wrongdoing to Spanish judge investigating his kiss of a player at Women’s World Cup
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SA vs AUS LIVE Score, 4th ODI Scorecard, commentary and streaming updates: South Africa eyes 2nd win
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs NZ LIVE Score, 4th ODI: Latest scorecard, match streaming updates; England bats first
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Tilak Varma makes ODI debut for India
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI Rankings: India rises to second spot, Pakistan loses numero uno position
    PTI
  5. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: BAN 161/5 (34); Shakib dismissed after 100-stand - IND vs BAN updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: BAN 161/5 (34); Shakib dismissed after 100-stand - IND vs BAN updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs NZ LIVE Score, 4th ODI: Latest scorecard, match streaming updates; England bats first
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs AUS LIVE Score, 4th ODI Scorecard, commentary and streaming updates: South Africa eyes 2nd win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jamshedpur FC ISL schedule: Jamshedpur to begin ISL 10 campaign at Kolkata against East Bengal on Sep 25
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rubiales denies wrongdoing to Spanish judge investigating his kiss of a player at Women’s World Cup
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment