SA vs AUS LIVE Score, 4th ODI Scorecard, commentary and streaming updates: South Africa eyes 2nd win

TOSS: Australia chose to field.
South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
Australia playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Michael Neser, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Series: South Africa vs Australia in South Africa, 2023
Match details: South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI
Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion
SA vs AUS Live streaming info:
The fourth ODI between South Africa and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode app at 4:30 PM IST.
