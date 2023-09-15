SA vs AUS LIVE Score, 4th ODI Scorecard, commentary and streaming updates: South Africa eyes 2nd win

South Africa and Australia lock horns in the fourth One-Day International at Centurion on Friday.

Follow all the updates from the fourth ODI between South Africa and Australia through the scoreboard.

TOSS: Australia chose to field.

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Michael Neser, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Series: South Africa vs Australia in South Africa, 2023

Match details: South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

SA vs AUS Live streaming info:

The fourth ODI between South Africa and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode app at 4:30 PM IST.