SA vs AUS: Heinrich Klaasen hits 174, highest ODI score by No. 5 batter

South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen smashed a record-breaking 174 off just 83 deliveries against Australia in the fourth ODI at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

Published : Sep 15, 2023 20:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen celebrates after reaching 150 runs.
South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen celebrates after reaching 150 runs. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen celebrates after reaching 150 runs. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen smashed a record-breaking 174 off just 83 deliveries against Australia in the fourth ODI at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

ALSO READ
SA vs AUS: Adam Zampa concedes 113 runs in 10 overs, equals most expensive ODI bowling figures

SCORECARD

Klaasen’s 174, comprising 13 sixes and as many fours, set the record for the highest score by a number five batter in ODI cricket as South Africa posted a mammoth 416 for five in 50 overs after being sent into bat.

Australia, leading the series 2-1, had reduced the host to 194 for four in 34.1 overs before Klaasen and David Miller joined for a destructive partnership. Klaasen cruised through to a 57-ball hundred before switching gears in the company of Miller, who finished unbeaten on 82 off 45 deliveries.

The duo were particularly abrasive on leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who ended up with figures of none for 113 in 10 overs - the joint-worst ODI bowling figures ever.

Related Topics

South Africa vs Australia /

Heinrich Klaasen

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

