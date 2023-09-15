SA vs AUS: Heinrich Klaasen hits 174, highest ODI score by No. 5 batter

South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen smashed a record-breaking 174 off just 83 deliveries against Australia in the fourth ODI at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

Klaasen’s 174, comprising 13 sixes and as many fours, set the record for the highest score by a number five batter in ODI cricket as South Africa posted a mammoth 416 for five in 50 overs after being sent into bat.

Australia, leading the series 2-1, had reduced the host to 194 for four in 34.1 overs before Klaasen and David Miller joined for a destructive partnership. Klaasen cruised through to a 57-ball hundred before switching gears in the company of Miller, who finished unbeaten on 82 off 45 deliveries.

The duo were particularly abrasive on leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who ended up with figures of none for 113 in 10 overs - the joint-worst ODI bowling figures ever.