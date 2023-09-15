MagazineBuy Print

Bumrah shouldn’t play all formats if he wants to prolong his career: Chaminda Vaas

Vaas stressed that Indian selectors and team management must carefully choose the right formats and adapt strategies to keep a tab on Bumrah's workload management.

Published : Sep 15, 2023 18:03 IST , Colombo - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Chaminda Vaas shared insights into the pivotal role of safeguarding unique talents like Bumrah and nurturing their cricketing journey.  | Photo Credit: Action Images
FILE PHOTO: Chaminda Vaas shared insights into the pivotal role of safeguarding unique talents like Bumrah and nurturing their cricketing journey.  | Photo Credit: Action Images

A once-in-a-generation fast bowler like Jasprit Bumrah shouldn’t be playing all three formats in order to avoid injuries and prolong his career, feels World Cup winning Sri Lankan legend Chaminda Vaas.

Vaas stressed that Indian selectors and team management must carefully choose the right formats and adapt strategies to keep a tab on Bumrah’s workload management.

“Players like Bumrah have a unique action, and we must protect individuals of such caliber. They can’t play in all formats. We need to identify the suitable format and manage their participation accordingly,” Vaas told reporters here on Friday.

Vaas shared insights into the pivotal role of safeguarding unique talents like Bumrah and nurturing their cricketing journey. Vaas emphasised the importance of managing players like Bumrah, known for their unconventional bowling actions.

The left-arm pace great feels that both skipper Rohit Sharma and the peerless Virat Kohli will come out all guns blazing to win the World Cup for India.

“We all know that Virat is special player and the way he performed for the last decade is extraordinary. Even Rohit, I’m pretty sure that they will give their 100% playing for India. All the fans are waiting to see these two performing. And I’m sure that they will go all out and trying to do well for India,” said Vaas.

Further, Vaas emphasised the critical role of nurturing emerging Lankan talents like Matheesha Pathirana to elevate them to the stature of global stars such as Bumrah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Vaas highlighted that it is imperative for Sri Lanka Cricket to safeguard these budding talents, effectively manage their workloads, and ensure their gradual development.

“Pathirana is still young. He is still 20 and he has long way to go. But it’s up to Sri Lanka cricket establishment to protect him. If you are going to play 50 overs, we need to take care of him not to play all the games and especially Matheesha and taking care of him is very important,” said Vaas.

