India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Toss updates, when and where to watch IND vs BAN

- September 15, 2023 13:43India vs Bangladesh H2H Record in ODIs
Matches played: 39
India won: 31
Bangladesh won: 7
No result: 1
Last result: India won by 227 runs (Chattogram; December 2022)
Last five results: IND won - 3; BAN won - 2
- September 15, 2023 13:35India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-Keepers: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan
Batters: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma
All-Rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya, Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammed SirajIND 8:3 BAN | Credits Left: 6.5
- September 15, 2023 13:29India training before the match
The training session before today’s match hints that the side might go for rotation. Shreyas Iyer might also be back after his back spasm that forced him out of the last two game.
- September 15, 2023 13:19Asia Cup batting stats
- September 15, 2023 13:04Weather in Colombo today
The rains seems to be cooperating today and the weather is clear at the moment (fingers crossed). You catch the live weather updates here.
- September 15, 2023 13:00It’s match time!
Hello and Welcome to India’s final Super 4 match against Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Rohit Sharma’s side has sealed its place in the final. Sri Lanka became the second team to advance after a thrilling win against Pakistan on Thursday. Bangladesh plays after a long intermission. After losing its first two matches, it will want to end the tournament on a high.
- September 15, 2023 12:49LIVE STREAMING INFO
What time will the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match start?
The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Friday, September 15.
Where can I watch the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match today?
The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Where will the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match be played?
The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Toss updates, when and where to watch IND vs BAN
- ODI Rankings: India rises to second spot, Pakistan loses numero uno position
- India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction, Asia Cup 2023: IND vs BAN Predicted XI, fantasy lineup, squads
- India vs Bangladesh Colombo weather LIVE updates, Asia Cup 2023: No rain for now in last Super 4 IND v BAN game
- The love of playing Davis Cup is missing, now it’s like just another tournament for players: Bopanna
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE