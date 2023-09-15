India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Toss updates, when and where to watch IND vs BAN

LIVE STREAMING INFO

What time will the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match start?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Friday, September 15.

Where can I watch the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match today?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where will the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.