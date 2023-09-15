MagazineBuy Print

Live

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Toss updates, when and where to watch IND vs BAN

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Catch the live score and updates from the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Updated : Sep 15, 2023 13:47 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match.
Catch the live score and updates from India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

  • September 15, 2023 13:43
    India vs Bangladesh H2H Record in ODIs

    Matches played: 39

    India won: 31

    Bangladesh won: 7

    No result: 1

    Last result: India won by 227 runs (Chattogram; December 2022)

    Last five results: IND won - 3; BAN won - 2

  • September 15, 2023 13:35
    India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction

    Wicket-Keepers: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan

    Batters: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma

    All-Rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

    Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj

    IND 8:3 BAN | Credits Left: 6.5
  • September 15, 2023 13:29
    India training before the match

    The training session before today’s match hints that the side might go for rotation. Shreyas Iyer might also be back after his back spasm that forced him out of the last two game.

  • September 15, 2023 13:19
    Asia Cup batting stats

    Asia cup most runs.png

  • September 15, 2023 13:12
    Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Points table

    Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 points table: India qualifies for final, PAK vs SL in virtual semifinal

    Here is the points table of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage comprising India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

  • September 15, 2023 13:04
    Weather in Colombo today

    The rains seems to be cooperating today and the weather is clear at the moment (fingers crossed). You catch the live weather updates here.

  • September 15, 2023 13:00
    It’s match time!

    Hello and Welcome to India’s final Super 4 match against Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Rohit Sharma’s side has sealed its place in the final. Sri Lanka became the second team to advance after a thrilling win against Pakistan on Thursday. Bangladesh plays after a long intermission. After losing its first two matches, it will want to end the tournament on a high.

  • September 15, 2023 12:49
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    What time will the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match start?

    The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Friday, September 15.

    Where can I watch the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match today?

    The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

    Where will the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match be played?

    The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

