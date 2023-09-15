MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sri Lanka beats Pakistan to qualify for Asia Cup 2023 final against India

PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Fifties from Sadeera Samarawickrama and Kusal Mendis powered Sri Lanka to a two-wicket win over Pakistan.

Published : Sep 15, 2023 01:06 IST , COLOMBO - 2 MINS READ

Dhruva Prasad
Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama’s third-wicket partnership led Sri Lanka to win.
Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama’s third-wicket partnership led Sri Lanka to win. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama’s third-wicket partnership led Sri Lanka to win. | Photo Credit: AFP

After displaying a clinical approach in its run-chase, Sri Lanka’s nerves showed towards the end in a two-wicket win over Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Thursday, which booked its date with India in the final of the Asia Cup.

The host lost five wickets for 36 runs and was forced to scramble over the line, into the teeth of a thrilling final over, bowled by Zaman Khan.

Defending seven runs, the debutant conceded just two runs off the first four balls before the ball took the edge of Charith Asalanka’s blade and went for a boundary. With two needed off the last delivery, Zaman fatally strayed on the pads and Asalanka flicked it for a couple amidst the deafening roar of a capacity crowd.

HIGHLIGHTS

Before the chaos, Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama’s 100-run partnership for the third wicket was a lesson in setting up a chase.

The duo ran hard to pick up the ones and twos when the spinners operated in tandem and picked the odd boundary when they missed their lengths to ensure the asking rate never got out of hand.

Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka is embraced by Dunith Wellalage and Matheesha Pathirana as they celebrate their two-wicket win over Pakistan.
Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka is embraced by Dunith Wellalage and Matheesha Pathirana as they celebrate their two-wicket win over Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka is embraced by Dunith Wellalage and Matheesha Pathirana as they celebrate their two-wicket win over Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP

The injection of intent came from openers Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka, who fetched a flurry of boundaries with the aim to keep abreast of the DLS par score in a rain-hit game.

Earlier, after electing to bat following a two-hour 15-minute delay in the start of play due to rain, Pakistan found itself floundering at 130 for five in the 28th over when the heavens opened again.

SCORECARD

On either side of a 30-minute rain-break, Pakistan’s innings was a tale of two halves. Mohammad Rizwan (86 n.o., 73b, 6x4, 2x6) and Iftikhar Ahmed’s (47, 40b, 4x4, 2x6) 108-run partnership helped Pakistan ransack 122 off 86 after the interruption.

The pitch seemed to have eased up under the covers as Rizwan and Iftikhar cut loose in the first over of pacer Pramod Madushan’s second spell, laying into him with a six each. Rizwan showed Dunith Wellalage no respect in the following over, sweeping his flighted deliveries for a six and a four. Matheesha Pathirana was driven and pulled for two boundaries in one over. Maheesh Theekshana, who injured his hamstring while trying to save a boundary, limped through the last three overs of his spell and went for 12 runs off his last. When Madushan’s slower deliveries became too predictable at the death, Iftikhar tonked him for a six down the ground to complete a 74-ball century stand with Rizwan, which, however, wasn’t enough at the end.

Related stories

Related Topics

Asia Cup /

Asia Cup 2023 /

Pakistan /

Sri Lanka /

Charith Asalanka /

Mohammad Rizwan /

Kusal Mendis /

Sadeera Samarawickrama /

Shaheen Afridi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sri Lanka beats Pakistan to qualify for Asia Cup 2023 final against India
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Colombo weather highlights, Asia Cup 2023: SL beats PAK in rain-affected match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka highlights, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: SL wins on last ball, PAK knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 points table: Sri Lanka beats Pakistan to qualify for final with India
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jhingan, Gurpreet part of Sports Ministry’s updated Indian Football team for Asian Games
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Sri Lanka beats Pakistan to qualify for Asia Cup 2023 final against India
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana strains hamstring while fielding
    Team Sportstar
  3. Road Safety World Series to host No Honking Twenty20 series from September 16-18 in Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  4. Maharaj bouncing back to World Cup after horror injury
    Reuters
  5. Australian players have to get used to neck protectors: Inglis
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sri Lanka beats Pakistan to qualify for Asia Cup 2023 final against India
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Colombo weather highlights, Asia Cup 2023: SL beats PAK in rain-affected match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka highlights, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: SL wins on last ball, PAK knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 points table: Sri Lanka beats Pakistan to qualify for final with India
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jhingan, Gurpreet part of Sports Ministry’s updated Indian Football team for Asian Games
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment