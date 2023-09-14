MagazineBuy Print

Live

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: PAK, SL virtual semifinal clash; toss delayed due to rain

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Get the score updates of the PAK vs SL Super 4 Asia Cup 2023 match from Colombo.

Updated : Sep 14, 2023 14:59 IST

Team Sportstar
Pakistan's Zaman Khan will be making his ODI debut today against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 Asia Cup 2023 match.
Pakistan's Zaman Khan will be making his ODI debut today against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 Asia Cup 2023 match.


Pakistan's Zaman Khan will be making his ODI debut today against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 Asia Cup 2023 match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Coverage of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

  • September 14, 2023 14:49
    Ground update

    Toss could take place between 2:45 PM to 3:00 PM. The game might start at 3:15 PM is weather permits.

    The main cover is off the pitch.

  • September 14, 2023 14:46
    Pakistan's playing XI

    Pakistan has already announced the playing XI for today’s game. Five changes in the team and a debutant.

    Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan

  • September 14, 2023 14:39
    Players are out!

    With ground staff peeling the covers off the ground, Pakistan players have entered the field. Square is still covered, Dhruva Prasad from Colombo reports. Dark clouds are still around the stadium though.

  • September 14, 2023 14:37
    Ground staff has done tremendous job this tournament

    Asia Cup 2023: Ground staff’s tireless efforts defy elements in Sri Lanka

    The ground staff at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, also doubling up as weather forecasters, worked tirelessly over two days to enable a result in a high-octane game between India and Pakistan.

  • September 14, 2023 14:35
    Weather update

    The drizzle has stopped and the water is being removed from the covers. Groundsmen are peeling the covers one at a time.

  • September 14, 2023 14:32
    Toss delayed

    Toss has been officially delayed due to rain.

  • September 14, 2023 14:24
    Live streaming info

    The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

  • September 14, 2023 14:19
    An update Pakistan fans won’t like..

    It is drizzling in Colombo and the ground is fully covered. It is dark over the stadium and it looks like a delayed start is on the cards.

  • September 14, 2023 14:13
    PAK vs SL D11 team

    Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Kusal Mendis

    Batters: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq

    All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Dunith Wellalage, Dasun Shanaka, Mohammad Nawaz

    Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Shaheen Afridi, Matheesha Pathirana

    Team Composition: SL 5:6 PAK Credits Left: 11

  • September 14, 2023 14:06
    Preview

    Sri Lanka and Pakistan, after contrasting defeats against India, will meet in a virtual semifinal in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Thursday.

    While Pakistan was outplayed by Rohit Sharma’s men in a rain-marred two-day contest, Sri Lanka gave India a scare by bundling it out for 213 before its batting unraveled in a 41-run defeat.

    Read more:

    Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, Sri Lanka clash in virtual semifinal

    Pakistan, desperate to win, faces Sri Lanka in a virtual semifinal of Asia Cup.

  • September 14, 2023 14:04
    Zaman Khan to debut today

    22-year-old fast bowler Zaman Khan will be making his ODI debut today after replacing Naseem Shah in the squad.

  • September 14, 2023 13:56
    Naseem Shah’s absense a massive blow for Pakistan

    Naseem Shah was ruled out of the tournament after injuring his shoulder during the match against India earlier this week.

    Here’s what bowling coach Morne Morkel has to say:

    Missing Naseem Shah a big blow: Pak bowling coach Morne Morkel

    Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel on Wednesday said missing injured pacer Naseem Shah was a big blow but hoped that another bowler would step into his shoes during a must-win Asia Cup Super Four match against Sri Lanka.


  • September 14, 2023 13:46
    A virtual semifinal!

    It’s big game today with both Sri Lanka and Pakistan fighting for a place in the final to meet India.

    However, with the conditions in Colombo showing signs of rain interruption, here’s what will happen if the match washes out. Reminder: there’s no reserve day for this game.

    Asia Cup 2023: Who will play India if PAK vs SL match is washed out?

    Asia Cup 2023 has entered its business end where team India has already qualified for the final while Pakistan and Sri Lanka play a virtual semifinal on Thursday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

  • September 14, 2023 13:40
    Welcome

    Welcome to the live coverage of the Super 4 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka set to be played here at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Stay tuned for live updates.

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023 /

Asia Cup /

Pakistan /

Sri Lanka

Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

