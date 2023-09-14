Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: PAK, SL virtual semifinal clash; toss delayed due to rain

- September 14, 2023 14:49Ground update
Toss could take place between 2:45 PM to 3:00 PM. The game might start at 3:15 PM is weather permits.
The main cover is off the pitch.
- September 14, 2023 14:46Pakistan's playing XI
Pakistan has already announced the playing XI for today’s game. Five changes in the team and a debutant.
Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan
- September 14, 2023 14:39Players are out!
With ground staff peeling the covers off the ground, Pakistan players have entered the field. Square is still covered, Dhruva Prasad from Colombo reports. Dark clouds are still around the stadium though.
- September 14, 2023 14:37Ground staff has done tremendous job this tournament
- September 14, 2023 14:35Weather update
The drizzle has stopped and the water is being removed from the covers. Groundsmen are peeling the covers one at a time.
- September 14, 2023 14:32Toss delayed
Toss has been officially delayed due to rain.
- September 14, 2023 14:24Live streaming info
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
- September 14, 2023 14:19An update Pakistan fans won’t like..
It is drizzling in Colombo and the ground is fully covered. It is dark over the stadium and it looks like a delayed start is on the cards.
- September 14, 2023 14:06Preview
Sri Lanka and Pakistan, after contrasting defeats against India, will meet in a virtual semifinal in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Thursday.
While Pakistan was outplayed by Rohit Sharma’s men in a rain-marred two-day contest, Sri Lanka gave India a scare by bundling it out for 213 before its batting unraveled in a 41-run defeat.
- September 14, 2023 14:04Zaman Khan to debut today
22-year-old fast bowler Zaman Khan will be making his ODI debut today after replacing Naseem Shah in the squad.
- September 14, 2023 13:56Naseem Shah’s absense a massive blow for Pakistan
Naseem Shah was ruled out of the tournament after injuring his shoulder during the match against India earlier this week.
Here’s what bowling coach Morne Morkel has to say:
Missing Naseem Shah a big blow: Pak bowling coach Morne Morkel
Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel on Wednesday said missing injured pacer Naseem Shah was a big blow but hoped that another bowler would step into his shoes during a must-win Asia Cup Super Four match against Sri Lanka.
- September 14, 2023 13:46A virtual semifinal!
It’s big game today with both Sri Lanka and Pakistan fighting for a place in the final to meet India.
However, with the conditions in Colombo showing signs of rain interruption, here’s what will happen if the match washes out. Reminder: there’s no reserve day for this game.
- September 14, 2023 13:40Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the Super 4 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka set to be played here at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Stay tuned for live updates.
