PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana strains hamstring while fielding

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana has strained his right hamstring while fielding during the Asia Cup match against Pakistan on Thursday, Sri Lanka Cricket said.

Theekshana will undergo scans tomorrow to fully assess his condition.

Follow | PAK vs SL Asia Cup Live

🚨 Maheesh Theekshana has strained his right hamstring.



The player will undergo a scan tomorrow to fully assess his condition.



Theekshana sustained the injury while he was fielding during the ongoing game between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.#AsiaCup2023#SLvPAKpic.twitter.com/6RTSRxhKNQ — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 14, 2023

The incident happened during the 34th over of the first innings when the 23-year-old dived trying to save a boundary and got hurt.

While he bowled three overs post the incident, he was carried off by the physio to the dressing room for treatment.