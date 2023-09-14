PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana strains hamstring while fielding

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana has strained his right hamstring while fielding during the Asia Cup match against Pakistan on Thursday, Sri Lanka Cricket said.
Theekshana will undergo scans tomorrow to fully assess his condition.
The incident happened during the 34th over of the first innings when the 23-year-old dived trying to save a boundary and got hurt.
While he bowled three overs post the incident, he was carried off by the physio to the dressing room for treatment.
