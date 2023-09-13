MagazineBuy Print

Missing Naseem Shah a big blow: Pak bowling coach Morne Morkel

Naseem, who injured his right shoulder during the match against India, was ruled out of the tournament today, and Zaman Khan has been named as his replacement.

Published : Sep 13, 2023 21:30 IST , Colombo - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Naseem Shah of Pakistan during the Super 4 match against India.
Naseem Shah of Pakistan during the Super 4 match against India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon



Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel on Wednesday said missing injured pacer Naseem Shah was a big blow but hoped that another bowler would step into his shoes during a must-win Asia Cup Super Four match against Sri Lanka.



Pakistan and Sri Lanka are tied on two points going into the virtual knockout match on Thursday, and the winner will face India in the final on September 17.

“Obviously, it is a big blow (absence of Naseem). It is unfortunate that he picked some little niggles. But what a fantastic opportunity for the guys you know coming in. After going down against India, it’s a must win game for us tomorrow. I’m quite excited to see new guys stepping in and showing some character,” said Morkel during the pre-match press conference.

Morkel said losing to India was very disappointing but stressed that the team will come back stronger from the debacle.

After amassing 356 for two, India had bowled out Pakistan for 128 to register a record 228-run victory.

Pakistan’s bowling coach Morne Morkel during the media briefing ahead of the Sri Lanka match.
Pakistan’s bowling coach Morne Morkel during the media briefing ahead of the Sri Lanka match. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info



“After the India match, we were bitterly disappointed. For me, the bowlers need to do a bit of self-reflection, and ask yourself the hard questions. Yes, credit must also go to the Indian batters.

“They put us under pressure early. Those are fantastic lessons for us before the World Cup. We are gonna grow from this and come back stronger,” said Morkel.

The former South African fast bowler hoped that Pakistan spinners would lift their game against Sri Lanka.

“The conditions are spin friendly and I think our spinners are working really hard at the moment. They will be the first to put up their hands when it is needed. They are all match-winners and experienced players. They know how to make comebacks,” he added.

