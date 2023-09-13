Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur to miss Super Four India match

Bangladeshi batsman Mushfiqur Rahim will skip Friday’s Asia Cup Super Four match against India to spend time with his wife and newborn daughter, the cricket board said on Wednesday.

Bangladesh is already out of the race for the September 17 final after India defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs in Colombo on Tuesday, in the tournament that is a prelude to the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

Mushfiqur had returned to Bangladesh for the birth of his second child, born on Monday.

He was initially expected to rejoin the team for the India match in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo. He will now remain in Dhaka, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said.

“Mushfiqur has informed us that his wife is still recovering, and he needs to be by her side and with their children,” BCB operations chief Mohammed Jalal Yunus.

“We fully understand his situation, and have decided to permit him to skip the game.”

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who also returned home with Mushfiqur after their defeat against Sri Lanka on September 9, rejoined the team in Colombo on Wednesday.

Bangladesh will wrap up the campaign with the India game, before preparing for a three-match series against New Zealand at home next week.