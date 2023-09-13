MagazineBuy Print

Asia Cup 2023: Who will play India if PAK vs SL match is washed out?

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play a virtual semifinal to book a place in the Asia Cup 2023 final.

Published : Sep 13, 2023 15:02 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Pakistan must win against Sri Lanka to qualify for the Asia Cup final.
Pakistan must win against Sri Lanka to qualify for the Asia Cup final. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Pakistan must win against Sri Lanka to qualify for the Asia Cup final. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Asia Cup 2023 has entered its business end, where team India has already qualified for the final while Pakistan and Sri Lanka play a virtual semifinal on Thursday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has already been eliminated after losing its two Super Four games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Here is the points table of Asia Cup Super 4 stage comprising India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

TEAM MATCHES WON LOST POINTS NRR
INDIA (Q) 2 2 0 4 +2.411
SRI LANKA 2 1 1 2 +0.199
PAKISTAN 2 1 1 2 -1.892
BANGLADESH (E) 2 0 2 0 -0.749

What happens if Pakistan wins against Sri Lanka?

If Pakistan beats Sri Lanka on Thursday, then it will qualify for the final with four points and play against India.

What happens if Sri Lanka wins against Pakistan?

If Sri Lanka beats Pakistan, then it will meet India in the final with four points.

What happens if PAK vs SL match is washed out?

If the Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka match is washed out, then Sri Lanka will qualify for the final due to its superior net run rate. Pakistan’s 228-run loss against India put its NRR in the negative. 

The Asia Cup 2023 final is set to be played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 17.

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
