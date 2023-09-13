MagazineBuy Print

Shubman Gill attains career-best second position in latest ICC Rankings 

Babar Azam occupies the top spot with 863 points with Gill in the second position and South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen in the third spot.

Published : Sep 13, 2023 14:09 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Shubman Gill in action during the Asia Cup 2023 group stage match against Sri Lanka. 
Shubman Gill in action during the Asia Cup 2023 group stage match against Sri Lanka.  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Shubman Gill in action during the Asia Cup 2023 group stage match against Sri Lanka.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Shubman Gill has attained a career-best second position and is the highest-ranked among three Indian players who are now in the top 10 of the ICC men’s ODI batting rankings.

Gill, who scored a crafty half-century (58) and figured in a 121-run opening partnership with captain Rohit Sharma in the Asia Cup match against Pakistan, has moved up one spot, while Rohit and Virat Kohli have gained two places each and are sitting in the eighth and ninth positions, respectively.

Watch: India qualifies for Asia Cup 2023 final, ends Sri Lanka’s 13-match winning streak

Rohit also scored a half-century against Sri Lanka while Kohli hit an unbeaten 122 against Pakistan.  

Babar Azam occupies the top spot with 863 points, with Gill in the second position and South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen in the third spot. Australia opener David Warner and Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq take the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

While Warner has moved up place up, Travis Head is up by six places to 20th and Marnus Labuschagne up by 24 places to be placed 45th. 

Among bowlers, New Zealand’s Trent Boult is up to joint-second place while Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa is in the top five of the bowling rankings for the first time after taking four wickets in the second match against South Africa.

India’s left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has gained five places to reach seventh position after grabbing nine wickets in two Asia Cup matches.

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has soared eight spots and is in the 21st position while India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has moved up eight places to be stationed at the 27th position.  

