World Cup 2023: Afghanistan announces 15-member squad; Shahidi to captain, Gulbadin Naib in reserves

Afghanistan cricket board has announced a 15-member squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 to be played in India in October-November.

Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the squad that also includes three reserve players including senior allrounder Gulbadin Naib, Sharafudin Ashraf, and Farid Ahmad Malik.

Naveel Ul Haq will be naking his comeback into the ODI squad after two years.

Also read | Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule, match date, time and venues

Afghanistan World Cup squad Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq. Reserve players: Gulbadin Naib, Sharafudin Ashraf, and Farid Ahmad Malik.

Afghanistan will open its World Cup campaign against Bangladesh in Dharamsala on October 7.